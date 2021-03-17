Touch Controller IC Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The advent of first smartphone with a touch interface took place in 2006. Now, almost every smartphone is enabled with a touch interface. There are numerous other devices which are now equipped with a touch interface technology. All this has been made possible due to touch controller ICs. A touch controller IC basically enables an electrical output based on an input, which could either be through force or through a change in the capacitance over a specific area. Thus, touch controller IC makes an integral part of any touch interface system.

Touch Controller IC Market- Notable Highlights

Some of the leading players operating in touch controller IC market are Synaptics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Melfas Inc. and Focal tech systems co. ltd., Solomon Systech Limited, ST Microelectronics, Parade Technologies, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and ROHM Semiconductors.

Parade Technologies, Ltd., a leading supplier of touch controller ICs has extended its eDP Timing Controller (Tcon) embedded driver (TED) portfolio with the introduction of TC3220. The TC3220 is an IC designed for thin LCD display panels.

A leading player in touch controller IC market, Solomon Systech, has launched a TDDI (Touch and Display Driver Integration) IC for PMOLED displays. Solomon Systech’s new SSD7317 integrates display and touch microelectronics in a single chip, which enables lighter and thinner form factors and reduced manufacturing time and process.

TouchNetix, a leading capacitive touchscreen provider, has introduced aXiom AX310 in its aXiom series of touchscreen controller ICs. The aXiom AX310 will revolutionize the performance and capabilities of capacitive touchscreens for the automotive and industrial markets.

Touch Controller IC Market – Market Dynamics

Wide Adoption of IoT devices to Escalate Touch Controller IC Demand

IoT devices are witnessing steady adoption by users who are gradually gravitating towards touch screens for an optimal experience. Manufacturers are redesigning operating systems and software solutions to enable optimal performance of touch devices incorporating touch controller IC. This will bring traction to touch controller ICs and touch screens in the forthcoming years.

Growing AR & VR Devices Underpinning Gains in Touch Controller IC Market

The introduction of new and advanced AR and VR devices will drive the demand for touch controller ICs. There are numerous AR and VR devices that are based on touch controller ICs and touchscreens. The ever-evolving gaming trend has further augmented the adoption of VR devices, which are designed for the gaming world.

Demand for Flexible Displays to Positively Impact the Growth of Touch Controller IC Market

The introduction of flexible displays by consumer electronic device manufacturers will appeal consumers to try this technology. As flexible displays are installed in high-end devices with advanced features, and are compatible with almost all kinds of electronic devices, the demand for flexible displays is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of touch controller ICs. Flexible displays, such as AMOLED and OLED displays encompass touch controller IC, which is placed between the touch sensor and the flexible display.

Damage-Prone Touch Screens Making Growth of Touch Controller IC Market Challenging

Touch screens are highly vulnerable to damage and are expensive as compared to keypad systems, due to which keypad based systems are favored for devices used in industrial or rugged environments. The high damage vulnerability of touch screen is hindering the growth of touch controller IC market.

Touch Controller IC Market – Segmentation

The touch controller IC market can be bifurcated on the basis of application, product, and technology. The segmentation of touch controller IC market can be done as:

Based on Application:

Retail

Education

Entertainment

Medical

Infotainment

Banking, & Industrial

Others

Based on Product:

Optical

Resistive

Infrared

Capacitive

In-Cell,

On-Cell

Based on Technology

ASIC

Custom Controllers

MCU

Analogue Controllers

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the touch controller IC market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The touch controller IC market research report provides analysis and information according to touch controller IC market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

