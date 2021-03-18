Animal Feed Mixer Market Outlook | In-depth Analysis, Distributors, Business Opportunities to 2029 | Supreme International Limited, NDEco (New Direction Equipment Co), Bucher Industries AG

Animal Feed Mixer – Market Overview

Developing animal food production techniques have propelled the demand for animal feed mixers in the global market. Animal feed mixers are used in feed mills for the production and mixing of feed ingredients. Traditionally, for small-scale productions, the feed mixing process requires manual operation for crushing the feed. However, with the growing demand for more animal food in lesser time, animal feed mixers come into the process. For medium-scale production, animal feed mixers are needed for the purpose of mixing ingredients to turn them into feed for animals.

Animal Feed Mixer – Market Dynamics

The poultry sector has undergone significant structural changes during the past two decades, due to the introduction of modern intensive food production methods. These changes offer incredible opportunities for poultry producers, particularly small-scale producers, to improve their farm income by installing newer and more advanced machinery for the production of food. The growing need for the implementation of machinery for reducing food production time has a positive impact on the animal feed mixer market. The animal feed mixer market has captured higher demand from ranches and farms. In emerging economies, private farmers are converting their lands into wildlife ranches to meet the growing demand for live animals. The rise in live animal sales will create a need for more number of animal feed mixers, which, in turn, will result in growth opportunities for the global animal feed mixer market. However, due to the higher cost, animal feed mixers are less preferred by small-scale farmers, which may act as a restraining factor for the market expansion of the global animal feed mixer market.

Animal Feed Mixer Market – Regional Outlook

The animal feed mixer market is studied across primary regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Regionally, Asia Pacific (East Asia, South Asia and Oceania) is the largest meat producer, accounting for a dominant share in the global animal feed mixer market, owing to the higher sales of live animals. North America holds the second-highest market share in the animal feed mixer market, with the U.S. being a major market for animal feed mixers, followed by Europe. The demand in European countries is also gaining pace at a healthy rate. The Middle East and Africa is projected to experience significant growth in the demand for animal feed mixers. Due to the growing ranching activities in South Africa, the market in the region is likely to grow at an astonishing rate.

Animal Feed Mixer Market- Key Segments

According to type, the animal feed mixer market can be segmented as:

Vertical Mixers

Horizontal Mixers

According to mechanism, the animal feed mixer market can be segmented as:

Single Auger

Dual Auger

Triple Auger

According to portability, the animal feed mixer market can be segmented as:

Stationary

Portable Truck Mounted Self-Propelled Pull Type



According to capacity, the animal feed mixer market can be segmented as:

Up to 100 cu. ft.

101 – 300 cu. ft.

301 – 500 cu. ft.

501 – 800 cu. ft.

801 – 1,000 cu. ft.

Above 1,000 cu. ft.

According to end use, the animal feed mixer market can be segmented as:

Farms

Dairies

Feedlot

Ranches

Animal Feed Mixer Market- Key Manufacturers

Some of the major key players in the animal feed mixer market are Supreme International Limited, NDEco (New Direction Equipment Co), Bucher Industries AG (Kuhn Farm Machinery, Inc.), Trioliet, Groupe Anderson, Tetra Laval International S.A. (DeLaval), Pellon Group, RMH Lachish Industries, Schuler Manufacturing, Jaylor Fabricating, and other prominent players.

Animal Feed Mixer Market- Competitive Analysis

The global animal feed mixer market is highly fragmented. The market is in the growth phase, and the competition is expected to become less intense by the end of the forecast period. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the performance of animal feed mixers. This would make way for manufacturers to deliver more efficient, newer generation, and technologically-advanced animal feed mixers during the forecast period.

