Polyether Block Amide Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2018 to 2026

Polyether block amide is a high-performance, closed-cell, cross-linked foam-based thermoplastic elastomer. It has a fairly low material density as compared to thermoplastic elastomers. It can be used in its pure form as an additive or blended with other rubbers or polymers.

Among the other thermoplastic elastomer polyether blocks, amide has better mechanical and chemical properties along with high flexibility. Moreover, it has a versatile processing capability with technologies such as injection moulding, extrusion, roto-moulding, foaming and fibre & melt spinning. Moreover, due to its light weight, toughness and durability, it is a highly preferred material for the manufacturing of shoe soles and footwear products. Furthermore, polyester block amide is also used as a permanent antistatic additive to solve static issues and create a safe environment for electronic components. It is also used in the manufacturing of various automotive interiors such as airbag components.

Global Polyether Block Amide Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global polyether block amide market are:

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Zotefoams plc.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.

Univar Inc.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Teleflex Medical OEM

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Polyether Block Amide market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Polyether Block Amide market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Polyether Block Amide market research report provides analysis and information according to Polyether Block Amide market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Polyether Block Amide Market Segments

Polyether Block Amide Market Dynamics

Polyether Block Amide Market Size

Polyether Block Amide Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

