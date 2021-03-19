Spy World Has Recently Added Spy Camera Wireless to its Range. Explore Now!

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for some powerful and exciting options for the safety and surveillance purposes but overwhelmed yet puzzled with the range available? Well! We all know the hassles involved in the process of buying a spy device for the safety of your loved ones. To keep this hunt in mind, Spy World – a leading and prominent provider of safety tools and gadgets in India has recently updated its range and added a few but highly powerful Spy Camera Wireless to its range.

Look at the following to know your extended options:

Wi-Fi Night Vision Motion Detection Spy Camera

Features and Benefits

This device looks exactly the same as the normal digital table clock

It is a full HD spy camera that captures with the resolution of 1080P

This smart camera covers the area with the 150-degree angle

You can record video with sound

This device is perfect for the places where there is no light – thanks to the night vision feature

You can live stream with the help of this device

USB Power Adapter P2P Wi-Fi HD Spy Camera

Features and Benefits

You can use this device as a normal USB adapter to charge your phone

It can capture and store an adequate amount of data because you can extend its storage capacity up to 32GB with the help of a micro SD card

This camera covers the area with the angle of 170-degree

Video format provided by this camera is MP4

The resolution of the captured footage is 1280 x 720P

In addition to these two latest online spy cameras, you will also get the following amazing devices for the safety of your loved ones and other precious belongings:

Mini DV Wi-Fi P2P Button Secret Camera HD

Spy Mini DV P2P Wi-Fi Button Camera HD

Spy P2P Wi-Fi Audio Video Recording Pen Camera

Spy Teddy Bear Mini DV Wi-Fi HD Hidden Camera

Spy File Folder HD 1080P P2P Wi-Fi Hidden Camera

To explore more options available in this category online, you can get in touch with us or simply browse through our official website. If you also want to get the FREE DEMO of your desired spy camera wireless or, then you can get in touch with us and buy your preferred online spy camera at the most reasonable rates.

Address:

Spy Shop Online

K-74A, LGF, Kalkaji, New Delhi-110019.Near Govindpuri Metro Station

09999-33-2499 | 9999-33-2099, 9999302406

spyshoponline.in@gmail.com