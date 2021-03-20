Air Purifier Market Global Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Global Air Purifier Market – Scope of the Report

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global air purifier market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units), according to a Fact.MR study. The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global air purifier market along with several macro-economic indicators. This newly published and insightful report on air purifier sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global air purifier market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for air purifier. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants. To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

The dashboard included in the report provides a detailed comparison of air purifier manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategies. A list of key companies operating in the air purifier market provided in the report adds to the credibility of this exhaustive research study.

Global Air Purifier Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global air purifier market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and region.

Material Application Region High Efficiency Particulate Air Commercial North America Activated Carbon Residential Latin America Ionic Filters Industrial Europe Others East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Country-specific assessment on demand for air purifier has been provided for each regional market, along with the market size valuation and forecast price point assessment, price index and impact analysis of key regional and country-wise dynamics, which were obtained through quotes from numerous air purifier manufacturers, experts, and suppliers. Y-o-Y growth projections have also been offered on all regional markets incorporated in the report. Moreover, future trends, growth prospects, and other possibilities related to the market have been answered in the report.

The report provides company-level market share analysis, which has been derived on the basis of the company’s annual sales and segmental revenue in all the target end-use industries. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global air purifier market. Some of the major competitors operating in the air purifier market are IQAir North America Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Unilever PLC, Aerus LLC, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.,Whirlpool Corporation and others.

