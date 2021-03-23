Omega Cash for Cars Pays and Tows on the Same Day

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Omega cash for cars offers a seamless experience for its customers. Being a leading Sydney auto dismantlers company, they deal with services including:

Accident/damaged Car Removals

Wrecked Car Removals

Salvaged Car Removals

Scrap/Junk Car Removals

Used Car Removals

New Car Removals

You can visit their website for more details at https://omegacashforcars.com.au/

The metal wreckers at Omega cash for cars

The scrapyard at Omega cash for cars is constructed with an organised panel of experts. They are involved in the technical knowledge and execution of analysing ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

This used car buyer company has a simple and hassle-free process for the car seller.

When you approach the experts over a call, they’ll ask for details like the year, model and make of your car. Upon understanding the current condition of your car, you will be offered a price that may well go up to $9,000. Of course, this depends on the parts in your car that are salvageable or not. The rest goes for recycling. The quote will be shared with you. Once you agree, the next step is documentation which is managed by Omega. Free car towing is conducted by professionals. The amount promised, finalised, and agreed upon is paid in cash on the same day as towing. Other payment options such as bank transfer and cheque payment are also provided.

Omega cash for cars renders its services all across Sydney for cars of any type.

About Us:

Omega Cash for Cars is the leading car removal company based in Sydney. They practice green standards for vehicle disposing of. They ensure to remain environment friendly when removing and disposing of scrap cars. Omega cash for cars is available for service 24×7.

Contact details:

Name: Omega Cash for Cars

Phone: 0401 234 711

Email: enquiry@anytimecashforcars.com.au

Website: https://omegacashforcars.com.au/