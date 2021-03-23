New Website Launched To Facilitate Virtual Offices for Local Businesses

Kolkata, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Sens Group has embarked upon a new utilitarian venture with the launch of its new website Orkos Appointment. Orkos Appointment is an innovative endeavor, targeted towards professionals and businesses who want to expand their scale and connect directly with consumers, over the internet. The website offers the opportunity for professionals to create their own virtual office, through which they can interact, consult and earn online.

Professionals interested in expanding their horizons and making their presence felt, online, can register themselves for a fee on the portal and discover a world of possibilities. Registrations are now available and with the process being simple, the profiles of such professionals can be visible within a short span of time. As for users, the creation of accounts is free. Once an account is created and verified, the users can avail any number of services from the comfort of their home.

With the growing demand for availing services, online, Orkos Appointment proposes to present a refreshing experience to users and service providers alike. With their convenience in mind, the portal has tailor-made features which cater to the needs. The simplicity in browsing makes it a user-friendly service to avail. Every professional service is sorted and categorized into specific categories, making it easy to find. Every registered business professional has a comprehensive profile. The profile contains detailed in-depth information about the services they have on offer. Photos and videos are an excellent tool for when words fall short. Ample photos and descriptive videos make the job of understanding everything, easy.

In addition to details pertaining to contact information and services, Orkos Appointment provides unique and robust features which make the concept of a virtual office, all the more possible. Booking appointments for meetings is one of the primary functions at the professionals’ virtual office over at Orkos Appointment. Video appointments take things to the next level by providing the platform for a face-to-face meeting and consultation. Relevant documents in connection to the service being availed can be exchanged digitally.

The portal also has payment options built into the system. The transactions are carried out through secure gateways which are encrypted with the most modern algorithms. The details of all the transactions are kept as records for the service provider as well as the customer and can be viewed anytime.

The versatile website serves as a modern platform for doing business. It is an attractive proposition for professionals and businesses who are looking for a positive step towards making their presence felt online. As for customers and clients, they have the unique opportunity to search for services from the comfort of their homes. Discovering new services nearby is quite a task. Orkos Appointment aims to mitigate that by employing their resources towards creating a place where anyone can find anything, under one roof. Their universal solution for availing services and paying for the same, over one single portal is also commendable in an age where there are multiple different apps required to successfully execute one job well.

Contact Details

18a/B/C, Jawaharlal Nehru Road,

Kolkata, West Bengal 700013

Reach us at 033 4181 7000 or +91 84200 16782

Email us at appointment@orkostechnology.com

Website: https://www.orkosappointment.com