Living Spaces India – A leading online furniture store announces the launch of their catalog for 2021

New Delhi, India, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — New Delhi-based lifestyle furniture designer, Living Spaces, today announced the launch of their “ Online furniture collection catalog for 2021 ”. The new range of products consists of lounge chairs, sofa sets, dining chairs, bedside tables and living room furniture. They have further bifurcated their furniture into Mid-Century, Urbane and Retro furniture themes.

About Living Spaces India

Living Spaces was launched in 2003. Started by Ashish Anand, an architect with extensive interior design experience in India and Southeast Asia. Living Spaces strives constantly to provide furniture for the Indian market designed for the lifestyles of the urban Indians. The key is the originality of design and high-quality products that are quintessentially Indian with a global mien.

Living Spaces was started under the aegis of Vijay Anand Associates, a company with over 50 years of experience in the field of furniture making. They have furnished more than 75 five star hotels & homes around the world.

Quote by CEO @Ashish

“We are excited to launch the much-awaited catalog for 2021 with additions to our list of comprehensive furniture items,” said Ashish Anand, Founder of Living Spaces. “The latest living spaces catalog is highly user friendly in nature describing the details of each product that a customer generally looks for. We are committed to making the online furniture shopping experience as easy and convenient as possible with our unmatched selection and guaranteed best quality & prices.”

With Living Spaces you can experience an amazing collection of furniture for home. Moreover, the new living spaces furniture catalog for 2021 is all set to create a benchmark in the online furniture industry through its wide range of furniture pieces for each corner of your house whether you are looking for a sofa for your living room or a king-size bed for your master bedroom.

If you want a home that truly reflects you , this is the right place to start. Come let’s begin the Living Spaces relationship! For more information about Living Spaces, visit https://livingspaces.in

Contact:

NEW DELHI

CRC 369 First Floor, Sultanpur Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi 110030

Call: 9810063310

Email: info@livingspaces.in

Showroom Timings

11 am to 5 pm (All Days) Tuesday by appointment only.