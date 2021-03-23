New Media Film Festival® announces early lineup in the Music Video

New York, NY, 2021-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — New Media Film Festival® honors stories worth telling. Music tells great stories and this year includes a global collection of sound. Announcing early lineup nominees in the Music categories for the 2021 New Media Film Festival® Awards.

The original music nominees are Roots-Sequoia, Movin’ On, Endless Guitars, Ode to Joy, An Interesting Story

About an Uninteresting Guy and After the Lockdown.

-From United Kingdom, Artist emaé would see her family move from Scotland to England, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana before settling in London. She created Roots-Sequoia, a feel-good blend of soul-pop, as a fusion of all the cultures that embraced her and the places she’s called home.

-When Samarah Conley (USA) was eleven years old she was feeling sad and wrote Movin’ On. The chorus was

created in the studio with producer Len Monachello.

– Endless Guitars is from the internationally award-winning anniversary album “The World Anthem” by Artist

Conny Conrad of Germany.

– From Conductor Taras Kutsenko, Ode to Joy was born out of a great desire to unite during the pandemic.

Musicians from (China, Monaco, Spain, Ukraine) recorded their videos on mobile & sound engineers worked

with this material to create a full-fledged studio sound.

– From composer Donny Walker (USA) An Interesting Story About an Uninteresting Guy features over 70

Chicago based musicians.

– Music Video After the Lockdown by Director Joy Shannon – USA is based on the film, After the Lockdown:

Black In LA

– The Music Series recently released on The Media Futurists Podcast include

Musicians Series, Episode 3: Samarah Conley

Samarah Conley, 13-year-old singer, songwriter and actor, released her newest single “Movin’ On” in 2020. Samarah wrote her first song when she was just five years old and has a bright future in the music and entertainment industry. Here we discuss the future of Samarah’s career, her inspiration for “Movin’ On” and her favorite types of music to listen to. https://soundcloud.com/user-135482983/musicians-series-episode-3- samarah-conley

Musicians Series, Episode 2: Heavenly Reyna

Heavenly Reyna is a 20-year-old singer, songwriter and actor. She began traveling the world with her family at just five years old and started her career in the music and entertainment industry at a young age. Heavenly and I discuss her newfound love of Twitch streaming, her songwriting process and her cameo in an Ariana Grande music video.

https://soundcloud.com/user-135482983/musicians-series-episode-2- heavenly-reyna

Musicians Series, Episode 1: Giorgio Ranciaro

Giorgio Ranciaro, drummer for Italian band Inner Skin, is the director of Inner Skin’s “Poison” music video. Inspired by the animal fable about the scorpion and frog who cross a river together, “Poison” tells the story of a mysterious scorpion woman. In this episode we discuss the inspiration and meaning behind the music video and Inner Skin’s creative process. https://soundcloud.com/user-135482983/musicians-series-episode-1- giorgio-ranciaro

The 12th Annual New Media Film Festival® is set for June 2 & 3 2021. Submissions are accepted through April 3, 2021. A complete list of the early lineup nominees can be found here https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/events-2/

New Media Film Festival® is an innovative and award-winning festival created in 2009 to celebrate global

stories, technology, and platforms. The goal of the festival is to bring the world the Best in New Media, honoring stories worth telling of emerging and established video and new media artists throughout the world.

www.newmediafilmfestival.com a multiple award winning festival.