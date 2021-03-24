Version 6.2 Of Free ONLYOFFICE Editors Is Released With Data Validation And Digital Signatures

RIGA, Latvia, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The developers of ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office suite, have released version 6.2 with tables of figures, new features in spreadsheets, and document protection in the desktop app.

Data validation to restrict the entered data type

The feature helps you restrict the type of data entered into a cell. The most popular use case for this feature is creating drop-down lists. They limit the entry choices for a selected cell — users just pick an item from a list which speeds the process and reduces the risk of errors.

Slicers to visualize filtering in pivot tables

The spreadsheet editor now has Slicers for pivot tables. This functionality provides quick filtering and helps you indicate the filtering state to understand what data is currently displayed.

Custom number format

If the existing number formats don’t meet your needs, starting from version 6.2 you can change the way the values show up by creating and applying custom number formats.

New functions

The developers also added new functions to spreadsheets:

GROWTH to calculate predicted exponential growth by using existing data.

TREND to calculate a linear trend line.

LOGEST to calculate an exponential curve that fits the data and get an array of values that describes the curve.

UNIQUE to get a list of unique values from the specified range.

MUNIT to get the unit matrix for the specified dimension.

RANDARRAY to get an array of random numbers.

Table of figures to organize illustrations

In ONLYOFFICE 6.2, it’s possible to create a table of figures. Much like a table of contents, it allows to list and organize the tables, equations, images, charts, and shapes.

Digital signatures in ONLYOFFICE desktop

Starting from version 6.2, you can add a digital signature to your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations to verify that document content originates from you and there are no alterations.

To sign a document, you need a certificate issued by a certificate authority.

Please note that if you need to digitally sign the document in the online version, it can be done with DocuSign integration available in ONLYOFFICE Workspace (both cloud and self-hosted version).

Password protection in ONLYOFFICE Desktop

It’s also possible to protect your local office files with a password so that no one is able to open the document without entering it.

Integration with Seafile

Seafile Pro 7.1.13 made the list of the DMS that can be connected to the ONLYOFFICE Desktop. This means that you will be able to edit documents stored in Seafile right from the desktop app and even collaborate on them online.

Connecting the desktop app to 3rd party DMS

With version 6.2, the developers, who are incorporating the online editors into their doc management systems, also get the opportunity to implement the desktop app integration using ONLYOFFICE API.

This means bringing their users the ability to connect the desktop app to their DMS and use it as a client for online editing and collaboration.

The localization

The online version has got new interface languages — Belarusian, Catalan, Greek, Lao, Romanian. Now ONLYOFFICE Docs are available in 31 languages.

ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors are currently translated to 11 languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, simplified Chinese and more.

About ONLYOFFICE editors

ONLYOFFICE Docs is an office suite that includes editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

The free community version is distributed under the AGPLv3 license. There’s also a paid Enterprise version with pro functionality (content controls, document comparison), tech support, and clustering capabilities.

Community or Enterprise versions can be used within ONLYOFFICE Workspace, an open-source productivity solution, or integrated with popular sync and share apps, such as ownCloud, Nextcloud, Seafile, etc.

ONLYOFFICE desktop app is totally free and is distributed under the AGPLv3 license.

Website — https://www.onlyoffice.com/

Online version source code — https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DocumentServer

Desktop version source code — https://github.com/ONLYOFFICE/DesktopEditors