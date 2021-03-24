Animal Genetics Market Worth $5.8 billion – Increased Adoption of Advanced Genetic Technologies

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved four major activities to estimate the current market size for animal genetics products and services. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the Animal Genetics Market and parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

The Factors such as growing population and rapid urbanization across the globe, increased affordability and preference for animal protein, increased adoption of genetic services and advanced genetic practices such as artificial insemination and embryo transfer for larger-scale production and quality breeds, and growing focus on identifying superior breeds are likely to boost the growth of the Animal Genetics Market.

Recent Developments:

– In 2018, NOVOGEN, a subsidiary of the Grimaud Groupe, and Mahathath Almarae launched NOVOgen White commercial layers in Libya.

– In 2018, Hy-Line International inaugurated one of the world’s largest layer hatchery opened by its distributor, Huayu Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd.

– In 2018, Neogen acquired Livestock Genetic Services, an animal genetic firm that specializes in genetic evaluations and data management for cattle-breeding organizations. The acquisition enhances Neogen’s in-house genetic evaluation capabilities and expands the company’s global network of animal genomics laboratories.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Animal Genetics Market by Products & Services (Live Animals (Poultry, Porcine, Bovine, Canine) Genetic Material (Semen (Bovine, Porcine), Embryo (Bovine, Equine)) Genetic Testing (DNA Testing, DNA Typing, Genetic Disease Testing)) – Forecast to 2023”, is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2023 from USD 4.2 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

Based on live animal type, the porcine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large consumer base of pork and pork products, and the increasing penetration of advanced veterinary genetic research into this segment.

Based on animal genetic services, the genetic disease test segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of genomic disease tests to prevent economic losses and loss of productivity of farm owners.

Geographically, animal genetic market has been studies for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the animal genetics market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of leading players of the market in this regions, along with the high adoption of the latest technologies in animal genetics. Besides, the establised livestock sector, and the growing demand for animal protien is expecetd to drive the North American market.

Key Market Players;

The prominent players in the animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US), Hendrix Genetics (Netherlands), Animal Genetics (US), and vetGen (US).

EW Group (Germany) holdings a leading position in the poultry genetics market. Aviagen (a subsidiary of EW Group) is a leader in the Animal Genetics Market for broilers and turkey genetics, whereas Lohmann Tierzucht and other subsidiaries of EW Group are leading the market in the white layers segment. With its four major subsidiaries, the company offers poultry products across the globe. Aviagen focuses on both organic and inorganic growth strategies.