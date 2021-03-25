Future Electronics Wins Major League Electronics’ Distributor of the Year Award for 2020

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the 2020 Distributor of the Year award from Major League Electronics.

“We couldn’t ask for a better distribution partner than Future Electronics,” said Neil Coffman, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Major League Electronics. “They consistently go above and beyond to meet the needs and demands of our customer base. Not only do their sales numbers speak for themselves, they are also, without question, the easiest to do business with. We look forward to many more great years with Future Electronics.”

Major League Electronics is a leading designer and manufacturer of standard and custom interconnect products. Founded in 1993 and located in New Albany, Indiana, Major League Electronics has earned a reputation for flexibility, reliability, great service, and excellent value.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

