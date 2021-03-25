Industrial Centrifuge Market Worth $9.0 billion – Growing need for wastewater management solutions

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-25 — /EPR Network/ — The extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the global blood collection devices market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information and to assess market prospects.

According MarketsandMarkets™ Research – The report “Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the Industrial Centrifuge Market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Increasing demand for centrifuge from process industries;

Industrial centrifuges are used for the separation of two- or three-phase systems and have a range of industrial applications. Many process industries are increasingly using various types of centrifuge equipment for the separation of two or three immiscible phases. Some of these industries include chemical processing, food processing (including dairy and beverage industry), metal processing, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fuel and biofuel industries, wastewater processing, and pulp and paper industries.

Challenge: Decresing oil prices;

Crude oil prices have witnessed a consistent decline in recent years. The cost per barrel of oil dropped from USD 65.06 per barrel in 2018 to USD 37.55 per barrel in 2020 in the US. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasted crude oil prices to reach USD 45.70 per barrel in 2021. Also, the retailprice of diesel fuel in the US averaged USD 3.06/gal in 2019, which was 13 cents/gal lower than in 2018. EIA forecasts that the diesel price will average USD 2.52/gal in 2020 and USD 2.59/gal in 2021 (Source: US Energy Information Administration). The decreasing oil prices are affecting the growth of capital equipment vendors, especially industrial centrifuge manufacturers. This is because centrifuges play an important role in oil and gas drilling activities

Opportunities in Worldwide Industry: Growing demand for centrifuges in developing countries;

Developing countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China are witnessing rapid urbanization, with infrastructure improvements in several sectors, such as wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical & biotech industries, and food and beverage. The rapid economic growth in these countries has encouraged the establishment of various process industries, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for centrifugation equipment.

Geographical View in-detailed: North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders: Prominent players in the industrial centrifuge market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).