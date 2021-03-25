Geomembrane Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Geomembrane Market size is expected to value at USD 2.43 billion by 2025. The geomembrane industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising expenditure towards waste and water management programs in both developed as well as developing economies across the globe. Increasing demand for shale gas from countries such as Germany, Russia, China, and India is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. Robust growth of the mining sector in the Asia Pacific economies such as China, Australia, and Japan is propelling the market demand for geo-membrane, in the recent years.

Favorable government laws & regulations along with rising metal demand at the domestic level is predicted to boost market demand for geo-membrane in the various applications. Some of the typical applications of the geo-membrane include landfill covering and containment control. Globally, the geomembrane market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the geomembrane industry.

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

HDPE

LDPE

EPDM

PVC

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Extrusion

Calendering

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Waste Management

Water Management

Mining

Tunnels & Civil Construction

Others

The key players in the geomembrane industry are CETCO Energy Services Company LLC, GSE Holdings, Inc., Agru America, Inc., Solmax International, Inc., Officine Maccaferri SpA, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Mineral Technologies, Inc., and Juta & Company Ltd.

The geomembrane industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in the manufacturing sector, massive demand of shale gas in the U.S. and Canada, increase in the availability of raw materials to geo-membrane manufacturers, and existence of well-established infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the geomembrane market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the easy availability of raw materials to geo-membrane manufacturers, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

