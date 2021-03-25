Dental Lasers Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2017 to 2022

According to a recent Fact.MR study, the global dental lasers market is anticipated to register a promising growth during the forecast period of 2017-2022, with market revenues likely to exceed US$ 630 million by 2022-end. Several initiatives undertaken by the World Health Organization to build oral health policies and spread awareness regarding dental hygiene and oral health are encouraging the implementation of advanced dental care services in treating various gum-related diseases and periodontal problems. With gradual transformation in the trend of oral treatment from traditional techniques to innovative and technologically advanced treatment, dental lasers are likely gain center stage in the near future.

Request 100 Page Sample Report Now@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=172

High Prevalence of Periodontal Disorders to Promote Dental Lasers Market Growth

According to the CDC, around 47% adults aged 30 and above are observed to be affected by at least one form of periodontal diseases, while nearly 30% of adults of age 65-75 years are edentulous or devoid of natural teeth. Rising incidences of periodontal diseases such as bleeding in gums and untreated tooth decay may translate into the growth of dental lasers market. Growing preference for advanced dental care services for periodontal problems, dental caries, and gum related diseases are likely to push the demand for dental lasers.

Market Gains Underpinned by Adoption of Cosmetic Dentistry Procedures

Owing to improved efficiency, less bleeding, comfortable treatment, and better control of soft tissue, dental lasers are widely accepted to be effective tools. The non-invasive painless laser technology has gained immense popularity for its ability to overcome the drawbacks of conventional dental treatments. With rise in purchasing power of consumers, there has been a surge in the demand for laser dentistry and cosmetic dentistry for applications in extraction of tooth, reconstruction and fabrication of dental prosthetic connections, and others. These factors will continue to augment the global expansion of dental lasers market.

North America Leads Gains in the Dental Lasers Market, the U.S. Takes the Center Stage

North America is considered to be the largest market for dental lasers, growing at a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, with market revenues estimated to surpass US$ 200 million by 2022-end. Growing incidences of dental problems coupled with rising geriatric demographic is expected to directly impact the growth of dental lasers market in the region.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=172

The U.S. remains the most lucrative country for North America dental lasers market, accounting for more than 80% of the total share in 2017. Increase in the adoption of dental lasers among oral care specialists to provide the patients with minimal pain and quick healing will continue to propel the growth of dental lasers market in the developed nations of North America.

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers Sales Continue to Surge Through 2022

Yttrium aluminum garnet lasers are likely to be the fastest-selling and top-selling product in the dental lasers market, contributing more than 50% of the total revenue share throughout the forecast period. These lasers are considered to be highly useful in periodontal therapy and have positive effects in surgical pocket therapy.

Based on end user, dental clinics are likely to account for higher value share than hospitals in the dental lasers market. Adoption of advanced dental care services and utilization of different types of lasers with hybrid functions are foreseen the foster the contribution of dental clinics to the global dental lasers market.

High Cost Associated with Advanced Dental Treatment to Impede Market Growth

Although the dental lasers market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, expensive advanced treatment and care services may challenge the widespread adoption of dental lasers. While these lasers cannot be used in certain procedures, more availability of alternative products will possibly limit the growth of dental lasers market.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=172

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com