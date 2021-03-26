WHISHWORKS named UK Partner of the Year 2021 by MuleSoft

Windsor, United Kingdom, 2021-Mar-26 — /EPR Network/ — WHISHWORKS, global IT services consultancy, today announced it has been named UK Partner of the Year 2021 by MuleSoft, provider of the world’s #1 integration and API platform. WHISHWORKS was recognised for enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and its excellence in delivering services that had the greatest market impact and practice development in the UK.

According to MuleSoft’s State of Business and IT Innovation report, 82% of business users believe employees need quick and easy access to business data to do their jobs effectively and remain productive, yet less than one-third think their organisation is very effective in connecting and using data from multiple sources to drive business value. MuleSoft partners like WHISHWORKS enable organisations to develop a Centre of Enablement that empowers a self-service approach to integration across teams – scaling innovation and accelerating the speed of business. WHISHWORKS is a trusted advisor, helping customers align against business outcomes and delivering MuleSoft technology, templates and best practices.

WHISHWORKS continues to demonstrate commitment to helping customers unlock and unify data with an API-led approach to deliver connected customer experiences, faster, in a digital-first world.

“WHISHWORKS have built a trusted and collaborative relationship with customers by using MuleSoft technology. In the past 12 months we have accelerated our work with MuleSoft and stayed close to our customers to ensure projects stay on track during the pandemic,” commented Suman Konkumalla, Chief Strategy Officer at WHISHWORKS. “This is the sixth partner award we are receiving from MuleSoft and we are immensely honoured by the recognition. It is testament to our strategy and expertise with MuleSoft technology, and we are excited for what’s to come.”

The MuleSoft Partner Program consists of organisations that provide consulting and services for MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform™. With skills and expertise that leverage API-led connectivity, MuleSoft partners help customers across industries to unlock business capabilities and become composable enterprises, delivering innovations faster.

“Every company in every industry is under greater pressure to deliver faster, become more agile, and innovate at scale. Our MuleSoft partner ecosystem brings together trusted advisors that are fuelling digital transformation for customers, empowering them to quickly unlock and unify data – no matter where it resides – to deliver seamless connected experiences,” said Dan McAllister, senior vice president of global alliances and channels, MuleSoft. “We are proud of our growing MuleSoft partner ecosystem and excited to celebrate their success and dedication to delivering business outcomes for customers around the world.”

To learn more about the MuleSoft Partner Program, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner/whishworks

About WHISHWORKS

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specialising in accelerating business outcomes through digital enablement, seamless connectivity and data transformation. We work with an ecosystem of digital innovators, including MuleSoft, Salesforce, Tableau and Microsoft Azure to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation and growth.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.