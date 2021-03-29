Syntactic Foam Market worth $169 million by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type (Metal, Polymer, Ceramic), Chemistry, Form (Sheet & Rod, Blocks), Application (Marine& Subsea, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sports & Leisure), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″

Browse 194 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Syntactic Foam Market”

The polymer matrix is expected to dominate the global syntactic foam market during the forecast period.

The polymer matrix will continue to lead the syntactic foam market. The key driver for the growth of syntactic foam in this segment are rising demand from marine & subsea applications such as underwater robotics, vehicles, flotation, pumps, and oil & gas pipeline insulation.

Furthermore, the polymer matrix is also expected to be fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to increase in ultra and deep-water activity because of their superior properties such as low coefficient of thermal expansion, a high specific strength. The above mentioned factors are expected to drive the demand during forecast period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global syntactic foam market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Syntactic foam market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of syntactic foam in the marine & subsea industries in countries such as US, Canada, and Mexico have led to an increased demand for Syntactic foam in the North American region.

ALSEAMAR (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Diab (Sweden), Deepwater Buoyancy (New England), and CMT Materials (US) are the leading syntactic foam manufacturers, globally.

