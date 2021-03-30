Kia Carnival 2022 With All New Specs And Features

Katy, Houston, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — The K5 shares the platform with the midsize sedan and the Kia Sorento, and in the center sits the 2022 Kia Carnival of the Venn diagram of cars, crossovers, and SUV segments. You may look forward to scoring driving impressions but will be impressed with the K5 and Sorento, which have been redesigned for 2021. This front-wheel-drive has a 3.5 liter V-6 that produces 290 hp with 262 pound-feet of torque.

With an 8-speed automatic transmission equipped, the 2022 Carnival can go up to 3,500 pounds like its outgoing model with its 276 horsepower 3.3-liter V6. The engine was shared with Kia Sorento until it was redesigned in 2021 with the Turbo 4 and hybrid options. Carnival doesn’t have one, nor does it have a 291 horsepower 3.8-liter V6 in Kia Telluride.

The EPA rates 2022 Carnival on 19 mpg city, 26 highway, 22 combined. That’s one mpg better than last year’s Sedona as the wheels, front bumper, and mirrors have been aerodynamically improved, Kia said in a statement. The significant changes come from the body design and the shared platform, which Kia says is lighter, quieter, and stronger than the outgoing Sedona.

Carnival completed its back with an integrated roof spoiler and a mock rear skid plate grace the Kia SUVs. On the side, the chrome-shaped rear pillar is a significant extension of Sorento’s corner window trim, but it is also in the Telluride pillars’ shape. Buff wheel arches available in the black alloy are 17- or 19-inch wheels, and the chrome on black rocker panels give it a little pop.

With the sliding door recess, the beltline wraps around the car, visually connecting the full-width taillights to the LED headlights. The twisted daytime race light flies over the fog lights and surrounds the grille, which looks like a concave as the pieces grow in size from bottom to top. If it’s a telltale rear end, it can easily be confused with an SUV.

The 2022 Carnival is the first to be equipped with the brand’s new logo on the outside and inside, where the unique shape enables roomier and more versatile interiors. The full specification has not been announced, but Carnival will have 3.1 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first line at 145.1 cubic feet, and passenger traffic will increase to 168.2 cubic feet.

The 7-seater configuration in the upper SX-Prestige can make the minivan resemble a lounge, with comfortable Captain’s chairs available for leg rest. Those seats are also heated and cooled, but they can be kept as is. In addition to scrolling back and forth, they can slide later to get inside and more of the third row.

Offered in fantastic trim levels like LX, EX, SX, and SX-Prestige, Kia Carnival 2022 is packed with standard safety features, including pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitor, active lane control. Automated entries and driver’s attention alert Optional driver support features include navigation-based inductive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, automatic rear braking, and a side-view monitor that projects blind spot objects in the device cluster.

