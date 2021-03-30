Segula sets up Asia Pacific HQs In Melbourne, creates jobs

Leading international engineering firm Segula is establishing its Asia Pacific headquarters in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Mar-30 — /EPR Network/ — Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula on Thursday (March 18) announced that Segula Technologies Australia is expanding its office in South Melbourne to oversee its regional activities in the Asia Pacific, creating 100 jobs in the state.

Segula Technologies is a French engineering company with 140 offices and 10,000 employees in 30 countries. Its Melbourne headquarters will focus on the company’s defence, automotive, rail and medical activities in Australia and throughout the region.

Segula Technologies chose Melbourne as the site of its headquarters because of the city’s renowned technological universities and industries, existing infrastructure, and local talent base.

The company has already employed several former Holden engineers and is looking to employ more engineers, 3D designers and program managers in the next two to three years, an official press release said.

It has solid experience in large defence and transport infrastructure projects in Australia and is currently working on the Vlocity regional trains and Melbourne light rail expansion. Segula Technologies is also involved in helping deliver the SEA 1000 Attack Class Submarines being built in South Australia.

Victoria’s defence sector contributes $8.4 billion annually to the state’s economy with 6,300 small-to-medium businesses working across military vehicle production, maritime design, aerospace components, digital and cyber security, and munitions.

Pakula said, “We are pleased to be working with Segula, whose investment will mean more high-value defence and infrastructure technology jobs for Victoria.With Victoria’s strengths already set in manufacturing, this is a win-win for Victoria and for Segula.”

Segula Technologies Australia Managing Director Asia Pacific Pierre Maciejowski said, “We are grateful for the support of the Victorian Government, which is a demonstration of its faith in Segula’s ability to grow valuable jobs for Victorian workers. We are excited about our opportunities here in Victoria.”

The Victorian Budget 2021/22 allocated $6 million to give the state’s defence sector a competitive edge.