Medical Grade Silicone Market Top Players, Consumer Product Adoption & Preferences, 2025

The global Medical Grade Silicone Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global medical grade silicone market is expected to reach USD 596.8 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Growing practice of suture sleeves, diagnostic guide wires, over-molded surgical blades and heart pumps and defibrillators, is likely to boost the demand for medical silicone above the period of prediction.

Key Players:

  • Dow Corning Corporation
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. (Bluestar)
  • Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
  • Zodiac Coating SAS
  • Trelleborg AB
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • 3M Company
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.
  • Primasil Silicones Limited

Growth Drivers:

Elderly inhabitants together with the increasing worldwide salary stages particularly in the emerging nations comprising Indonesia, China, Thailand, and India is likely to trigger the development. The increasing occurrence of orthopedic illnesses for example deteriorating bone sickness and the increasing amount of road misfortunes are the most important reasons motivating the development of business. Additionally, the worldwide synchronization of criteria and controlling necessities is expected to simplify the general progress of the product in the neighboring future.

Product Outlook

  • Elastomers
  • Gels
  • Medical Adhesives
  • Medical Coatings
  • Foams

Application Outlook:

  • Prosthetics
  • Orthopedic Components
  • Medical Devices
  • Medical Tapes
  • Contact Lens
  • Oral Care Products

Regional Outlook:

By the source of geography, North America is the most important area in Medical Grade Silicone market. North America is the biggest customer of medical grade silicones in the world. It is likely to carry on, to experience the greater progression, by means of capacity and price. This area is expanded and is powerfully concentrated on the progress of innovative products and progressive skill for the similar, to provide the necessities of its finale customers.

The existence of the present medical grade silicone production companies in this area, technical progressions, and product transformation by means of improvement of excellence and use are motivating the market in the area. Additional feature affecting the development is the growth in demand for medical grade silicone in subdivisions for example healthcare.

The area of Asia Pacific was responsible for 20.0% stake of the general capacity in the year 2016 and is likely to observe important development above the period of prediction. The growing contribution of private sector in the production and circulation of medicinal materials, apparatus and medicines to increase healthcare facilities, substructure, and propose better class treatment in nations comprising Australia, Singapore, Japan, China, and India is likely to motivate the progress of the market.

