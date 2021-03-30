Cream and Soft Cheese Market Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Key Insights – Global Cream and Soft Cheese Market

Consumers Preferring Light-Weight Cream and Soft Cheese Over Dairy-Heavy Cheese Variants

The overall cheese consumption landscape is witnessing an insistent shift toward unprocessed cheese variants, specifically in parts of Europe, US, and Canada. Cream and soft cheese, made of nearly 33 percent milk fat and moisture content of not more than 55 percent, tops the list owing to the availability of premium varieties offering unique flavors.

As per Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, cheese products that resonate with snacking in convenient and portion-controlled packaging will witness a surge in demand. In the U.S, although the overall cheese consumption is declining, cream cheese with bagels is likely to remain a staple.

Beverages Embracing Foam Textures to Drive the Cream and Soft Cheese Market

Beverage experts have been experimenting with cream cheese to make whipped toppings on tea and creamy milk foam for coffee. This innovation, commonly termed as creamy tea and tea macchiato has witnessed widespread adoption in Asia Pacific region and some parts of US. The cream and soft cheese consumption in Asia Pacific is likely to see a boost owing to the advancements in flavor, aroma, and overall texture using cream and soft cheese in the beverages segment including ready-to-drink cocktails. In the Western demographics, industry experts are pairing cream cheese with familiar taste notes such as cheesecakes and other baked products.

Complex Production Process of Cream Cheese Could Push Alternatives in the Market

Owing to its fresh taste, relatively healthy protein content, and overall product versatility cream and soft cheese have witnessed a positive global acceptance in the recent years followed by a number of innovations in terms of flavors and textures. However, complex processes associated with the production of cream cheese including a long list of specialized equipment used for pasteurization, fermentation, and ultrafiltration leaving a large quantities of by product in the form if acid whey is likely to restrain the overall growth of cream and soft cheese market.

Innovative alternatives such as BEKAPLUS® DP 302, offers not just processing benefits but also qualities of cream cheese and convenience. This alternative is likely to present white space opportunities to manufacturers looking to expand their portfolios using creamy spreads with properties similar to cream cheese.

Millennial Driving Cream and Soft Cheese Adoption

The overall cream and soft cheese market is relentlessly driven by the growing demand for high protein and low fat levels. Manufacturers are continually exploring product development opportunities by tapping the younger generations owing to their level of commitment to healthy foods. Studies indicate that millennial are more likely to pay a premium for cream and soft cheese made of sustainably sourced ingredients.

Competitive Landscape Analysis – Global Cream and Soft Cheese Market

Fact.MR’s report titled ‘Cream and Soft Cheese Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022’ offers a detailed competitive landscape outlook on the key market participants, including their company profiles and critical developments and financials.

Key players such as Associated Milk Producers Inc, Arla Foods amba, Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, Groupe Lactalis S.A, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Savencia SA, Sargento Foods Inc., and Mondelez International, Inc have been studied in the report.

Following up on using clean and simple ingredients, Arla Foods recently introduced Skyr Cream Cheese Spread, pegged to have high protein and half the calories of regular cream cheese. The company is likely to focus on innovative products in eight categories including spreadable cheese and six regions including China, Nigeria, USA, and Russia.

Fonterra’s foodservice business Anchor Food Professionals launched a new soft style cream cheese for its consumers in the Middle East and capitalize on the changing consumer trend toward premiumization. Fonterra, has also announced its plan to open two new plants for cream cheese production in Darfield site in Canterbury to cater to the growing demand for cream cheese.

On the other hand, Chr. Hansen, leading global bioscience company, recently launched a starter culture range to help cheese manufacturers produce soft cheese while maintaining its texture and taste notes.

