Newcastle Scrap Car Removal Announces Sell your Car for Cash

Newcastle, Australia, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Newcastle Scrap Car Removal the best place to get top cash for unwanted and scrap car, today launches the best offer for instant cash for any scrap, junk, and unwanted vehicle, visit: our website to get your free car towing offer today.

Selling a used car is a hassle process and also time-consuming, but you guys are lucky enough you have Newcastle Scrap Car removal, we buy old, scrap, and used car for instant cash, moreover free towing services in whole Newcastle. We accept all types of vehicles cars, SUVs, vans, 4wds of all year, model and make. You can get up to $15000 cash for any car with quick and free pick up.

With more than 500+ satisfied customers, we are providing our services in Newcastle as well as in Anna bay, Cessnock, Maitland, Morisset, Tuggerah, Gosford, and Nelson Bay. Our location: 19 Wallsend Rd, Sandgate NSW 2304, Australia, with a team of professionals we proud to serve Newcastle and other surrounding areas with 100% customer satisfaction guaranteed. Our opening hours are Monday to Saturday (from 7 AM to 7 PM), for more information contact us on (04) 3499 2200. We buy all types of major brands such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki, and many more.

One of our customer’s said, “My old family car need daily maintenance which was become very expensive for me, I get in touch with many of the local car buyers but all they are taking charges to remove it, but thanks to Newcastle Scrap Car Removal, they take my car from my residence with charging a single penny from me and provide a satisfying amount for that.”

In recent years, we make good growth in our popularity and now many people start choosing us. Now Newcastle scraps car removal is planning to expand services so that we can reach through more and more peoples.

