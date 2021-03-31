Gardening Equipment Market is Attribute to Reach US$18,000 Million Revenues by 2022

The findings and evaluations presented in the research report titled “Gardening Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2017 to 2022” reflect assessment of the various demand dynamics and discernible trends in the gardening equipment market. The study offers detailed estimations of the size of the gardening equipment market and projections of its key product and end-use segments.

The analyses cover data on the revenue share of these segments in various regions, year-over-year growth from 2012 to 2022, and their shares in the gardening equipment market by the end of the forecast period. The report presents critical assessments of the prevailing competitive dynamics in the global gardening equipment market and the factors that may changes this landscape in the coming years.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The assessment in the first chapter offers a critical snapshot of the gardening equipment market and succinct evaluation of the prevailing avenues and emerging prospects. The section offers insight into key investment pockets and factors that may play vital role in these. The summary also keep a tab on emerging demand in various products in the gardening equipment market.

Chapter 2 – Outline of Global Gardening Equipment Market

This chapter offers a broad overview of key dynamics in the global gardening equipment market. Such an overview includes assessment of key drivers and restraining factors, notable trends, prominent opportunities, and analysis of the pricing structure. It offers insight into detailed gardening equipment market taxonomy and assessment of supply chain dynamics. The section also highlights recent, major innovations in gardening equipment.

Chapter 3 – Product Type Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section takes a closer look at the prospects in various product types in the global gardening equipment market. The analyses in the chapter aim at a closer look at the revenue and year-over-year growth figures of these product segments in various regions. Key segments covered here are hand tools, cape cod weeder, paving weeder, fishtail weeder, hoe, shears and snips, lawnmowers, and trimmers and edgers.

Chapter 4 – End Use Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The chapter zeroes in on the opportunities in various end-use areas of gardening equipment. It offers insights into their market size figures and forecasts during 2017–2022. It also offers critical comparison of Y-o-Y growth figures with respect to different industries. Various end-use segments of the gardening equipment market analyzed in the report are residential gardening equipment and commercial gardening equipment.

Chapter 5 – Distribution Channel Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section takes more detailed and an in-depth assessment of the demand for various distribution channels in the gardening equipment market. The study takes a closer look at the factors influencing revenue and the market share of these segment in various regions. Key distribution channels covered here are online sales, retail sales, and distributor sales.

Chapter 6 – Regional Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section of the report presents a broad assessment of various regional markets for gardening equipment. It takes a closer look at the revenue generating potential of various regions during 2018–2022 and segregates these based on product type, end use, and distribution channel. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are the key regions in the global gardening equipment market.

Chapter 7 – North America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The chapter takes a closer look at the prevailing opportunities and promising avenues in the North America market for gardening equipment market. It highlights the key factors and developments influencing the dynamics. Key countries whose prospects analyzed here are the U.S. and Canada.

Chapter 8 – Latin America Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

This section of the report offers insight into the key adoption trends pertaining to the Latin America gardening equipment market. Various countries covered in the assessment are Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico.

Chapter 9 – Europe Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section takes a closer look at the regional factors influencing the demand in key end-use industries in Europe. To this end, it analyzes the prospects of the Europe gardening equipment market by analyzing the dynamics in countries such as U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordics.

Chapter 10 – Japan Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section offers market size and year over year growth projection of the Japan gardening equipment market.

Chapter 11 – APEJ Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

This chapter in the report offers an incisive evaluation of the prevailing opportunities and demand dynamics in APEJ. The analyses, among other things, include insight into the comparison of revenue contributed by various product types, end use, and distribution channels to the APEJ market for gardening equipment market. Countries covered in the report are China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 12– MEA Assessment and Forecasts of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The chapter evaluates key prospects and demand trend in the MEA gardening equipment market. Various countries whose market scenarios are GCC, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel.

Chapter 12– Stakeholder Ecosystem and Competitive Landscape of Global Gardening Equipment Market

The section takes in-depth assessment of the prevailing competitive dynamics in various regions, detailed profiling of key players, and emerging landscape in the global gardening equipment market. Key companies profiled in the report are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Blount International Inc., Robert Bosch GMBH, Deers and Co., The Toro Co., Kubota Corp., Alamo Group Inc., Briggs and Stratton Corp., The Ames Companies Inc., and Estwing Manufacturing Company Inc.

