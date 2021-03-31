In Vivo Toxicology Market worth $6.6 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Animal Models, Reagents & Kits), Test Type (Chronic, Sub-acute), Toxicity Endpoints (Systemic, Immunotoxicity), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house), End User (Academic & Research Institute, CROs) – Forecast to 2025“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global In Vivo Toxicology Market size is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Browse in-depth TOC on “In Vivo Toxicology Market”

305 – Tables

40 – Figures

276 – Pages

The Market growth is driven largely by the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, innovations in animal models, the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests, and the increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Consumables accounted for the largest share in the in vivo toxicology market in 2019.

Based on the product, the market is categorized into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is further categorized into animal models and reagents & kits. Animal models is sub segmented into mice, rat and other animals. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the toxicity testing market in 2019. The widespread use of reagents & kits in research activities, increase in funds for research projects, and their extensive application in the in vivo toxicology studies are fueling the growth of this segment.

Chronic test type accounted for the largest share in the toxicity testing market in 2019

Based on test type, the global market is segmented into acute, sub-acute, sub-chronic, and chronic test type. The chronic test type segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In 2019, the chronic test type segment held the largest share of the market, followed by sub-chronic test type. Increasing research on drugs used for longer-duration therapy such as anti-cancer, anti-convulsive, anti-arthritis, and anti-hypertensives drives the growth of the chronic test type market.

Outsourced testing facilities accounted for the largest share in the in vivo toxicology market in 2019

Based on the testing facility, the global toxicity testing market is segmented into outsourced testing facilities and in-house testing facilities. The outsourced testing facilities segment is expected to dominate the market, by testing facility, over the forecast period. In 2019, the outsourced testing facilities segment held the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D investments and cost-saving strategies of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical devices companies, resulting in increased outsourcing of services to CROs.

Academic and research institutes accounted for the largest share the market in 2019

Based on the end user, the global market has been broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users (cosmetic companies and food laboratories). The academic and research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market in 2019. The increasing number of research activities in the field of in vivo toxicology and funding to the academic and research institutes to conduct in vivo toxicology research are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the toxicity testing market in 2019.

Based on the region, the global in vivo toxicology market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North America region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the market in the US, growing biomedical research in the US, and rising preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region.

The major players operating in this market are by Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Envigo (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), and JANVIER LABS (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Waters Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US). Other prominent players include Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), genOway (France), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure bioServices (France), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour BioMed (US) among others.