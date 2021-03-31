Matting Agents Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Mar 31, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Matting Agents Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2025. A matting agent implies an additive that helps to give matte finishing to the substrates. Matting agents are added to the paints, coatings, and inks that scatter the inward light eventually delivering a matte finish to the substrates.

The factors that propel the growth of the Matting Agent Market include rise in the disposable income, rapid urbanization, rising acceptance among consumers, growing coating industry, and environment-friendly features. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including higher film shrinkage time and emission of high VOC in solvent-based technology. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of Matting Agents Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/matting-agent-market/request-sample

Matting Agents Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Organic

Waxes

Thermoplastics

Inorganic

Silica

Others

Matting Agents Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

UV

Others

Matting Agents Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Industrial coatings

metals

papers

plastics

printing inks

Others

wood coatings

Leather coatings

Architectural coatings

Others

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Matting Agents Industry comprise BASF, W.R. Grace, Baltimore Innovations, PQ, PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Huntsman International, Evonik Industries, BYK, Shamrock Technologies, Royal DSM, Sure Crete Design Products, Shouguang Baote Chemical and Industrial and Others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access Matting Agents Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/matting-agent-market

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Matting Agent Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing consumption of matting agents in architectural coatings, rising consciousness regarding matting agents, and surge in the income level. Asia-Pacific is likely to be followed by the European region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com