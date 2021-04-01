Neue Auctions’ Online-Only Fine Estates Collection Auction, April 10, Features Items from Celebrated Interior Designers

Beachwood, Ohio, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only Fine Estates Collection auction featuring 432 lots of merchandise from the homes of celebrated interior designers, to include personal collections of traditional furnishings and European antiques, is slated for Saturday, April 10th, at 10 am Eastern time by Neue Auctions, based in Beachwood, an upscale suburb located just outside Cleveland.

Two gorgeous oval paintings, both nicely framed, are expected to attract keen bidder interest. One is an 18th century French School oil on canvas portrait of a gentleman, relined, with a canvas size of 28 ½ inches by 23 inches (est. $4,000-$6,000). The other is a 19th century Hudson River School oil painting of a mountainous river landscape with a river, fishermen and a sailboat, in very good condition with some craquelure, 21 inches by 26 inches (canvas) (est. 3,000-$5,000).

A realistically modeled, life-size wood tack shop horse figure made in the early 20th century of wood and gesso, 82 inches tall, painted white, with natural horsehair tail, leather ears, glass eyes and a moveable mouth, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000; while another equestrian-themed item, a late 19th century plaster sculpture Lady of the Belle Epoque on a Dappled Gray Horse by Henri (Comte) Geoffrey de Ruille (French, 1842-1922), 21 inches tall, should gavel for $1,500-$2,500.

Decorative accessories will feature a pair of American gray painted pine columnar capitals carved in the Corinthian style, originally made around 1900 for a building in the state of Maine, but never used, 21 inches tall each (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a 19th century Scottish mahogany fire screen, framed and carved with an ivy and berry pattern enclosing a petit-point needlework picture of a grandfather leading his granddaughter on a pony, plus two dogs (est. $400-$600).

Several pieces of beautiful 18th century American Chippendale furniture will be offered, to include the following:

– A mahogany pie-crust tilt-top candlestand, circa 1775, on a fluted tapering columnar pedestal and cabriole legs carved at the knees with flower heads, all on pad feet, 35 inches tall when tilted up and the top being 15 ¼ inches in diameter (est. $2,000-$4,000).

– A circa 1780 cherry and birch wood chest of drawers having a rectangular top over four graduated long drawers, raised on a bracket case centered by a carved pinwheel, refinished, with replaced brasses, 32 inches tall by 35 ½ inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A mahogany chest of drawers with a rectangular top over four graduated long drawers with reeded quarter columns flanking, raised on an ogee bracket base, showing old shrinkage cracks and an old finish, 33 inches tall by 36 inches wide (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Other furniture pieces expected to get paddles wagging include a 19th century Dutch marquetry corner cabinet in two parts, 77 inches tall, the scroll carved pediment over a hinged glazed floral and stained marquetry framed door (est. $1,200-$1,800); and a 19th century Chinese Export writing cabinet in black lacquer on a stand, decorated all over the form with garden and pavilion scenes, the lower hinged doors opening to a velvet inset writing surface (est. $1,000-$2,000).

English Wedgwood is hugely popular with collectors. A circa 1978 Wedgwood black basalt canopic jar and cover, in black jasper with applied terra cotta hieroglyphics and symbols of the zodiac, the cover in the form of an Egyptian head, 10 inches tall, is estimated at $1,000-$2,000; while the same estimate has been applied to a pair of mid-20th century Wedgwood dark blue jasper dip covered Campana form urns with applied handles and classical muses of the arts.

From Asia, a lovely circa 1800 Chinese hand-painted wallpaper five-panel screen, hand-decorated with a flower and bamboo garden with birds and insects on a pale blue ground, each panel 87 ½ inches tall by 18 inches wide, is expected to fetch $3,000-$5,000; and a pair of Chinese 19th century elmwood framed polychrome porcelain plaques, each plaque depicting figures in various pursuits, overall 25 ½ inches by 22 ½ inches, should reach $1,500-$2,500.

Internet bidding will be facilitated by Liveauctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Neue Auctions is open for gallery previews, Monday thru Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm, at 23533 Mercantile Rd. (Ste. 119) in Beachwood. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place (social distancing etc.). Masks are required of all.

About Neue Auctions:

