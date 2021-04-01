Healthcare BPO Company USA

Posted on 2021-04-01 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Roseland, New Jersey, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent provides a host of Healthcare Outsourcing Solutions across the Healthcare Providers Segment. Ascent provides comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, value added Receivables Management Services, Claims Processing and Member Management Services resulting in direct top-line benefits to its clients.

Medical Providers in the US are squeezed on one side by rising operational costs and by a cap on allowable fees for services on the other.

The Global Healthcare Industry is undergoing a much needed transformation, focusing on improving internal operations, reducing administrative and clinical costs, and becoming more “Customer Focused.” Globally, the annual expenditure for Healthcare is over U.S. $3 trillion, or roughly 8% of the world’s gross domestic product. In the U.S., annual healthcare spending exceeds $1 trillion, occupying the largest sector of the nation’s economy.

ASCENT OFFERS THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:
Revenue Cycle Management
Medical Billing
Medical Coding
Dental Billing
Medical Transcription
ASCENT VALUE PROPOSITION:
Control Client’s Operational Costs
Meet and exceed service level guarantees
Quick turnaround time
Adaptation to any software of client
Healthcare Compliance Programs

Healthcare BPO Company USA

CONTACT US
For more information on how to drive your business results,
please contact us at 888-552-0860 or info@AscentHealthcare.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution