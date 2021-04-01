Healthcare BPO Company USA

Roseland, New Jersey, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Ascent provides a host of Healthcare Outsourcing Solutions across the Healthcare Providers Segment. Ascent provides comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, value added Receivables Management Services, Claims Processing and Member Management Services resulting in direct top-line benefits to its clients.

Medical Providers in the US are squeezed on one side by rising operational costs and by a cap on allowable fees for services on the other.

The Global Healthcare Industry is undergoing a much needed transformation, focusing on improving internal operations, reducing administrative and clinical costs, and becoming more “Customer Focused.” Globally, the annual expenditure for Healthcare is over U.S. $3 trillion, or roughly 8% of the world’s gross domestic product. In the U.S., annual healthcare spending exceeds $1 trillion, occupying the largest sector of the nation’s economy.

ASCENT OFFERS THE FOLLOWING SERVICES:

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Dental Billing

Medical Transcription

ASCENT VALUE PROPOSITION:

Control Client’s Operational Costs

Meet and exceed service level guarantees

Quick turnaround time

Adaptation to any software of client

Healthcare Compliance Programs

