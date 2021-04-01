Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market Worth $1,375 million – Growing focus on personalized medicine

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — The study involved estimating the current size of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate segments and sub-segment market size.

According to the new market research report “Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) – Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of APAC single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the APAC single-cell analysis market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257201069

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

Leading Key-Players:

The major players operating in this market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), and On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Danaher Corporation accounted for the second-largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market in 2019. The company offers a broad range of products in the single-cell analysis market, including flow cytometers, cell counters, mass spectrometers, reagents, and kits. The company adopts the strategies of product launches and acquisitions. Over the years, Danaher has acquired several players operating in the single-cell analysis market, such as Beckmann Coulter and Molecular Devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257201069

Recent Developments;