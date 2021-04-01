Miller & Miller’s Online Canadiana & Folk Art Auction, April 17th, will Feature The Canadiana Collection of Marty Osler

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, 2021-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — An online-only Canadiana & Folk Art auction featuring the lifetime Canadiana collection of Marty Osler will be held on Saturday, April 17th, at 9 am Eastern time, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., based in New Hamburg. Online bidding will be via LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website: www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

In all, 306 lots will cross the auction block. In addition to Canadiana and folk art, categories will include furniture, paintings, pottery, stoneware, tools, toys and banks, architectural and nautical. There will be no in-person event due to COVID-19, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on auction day to watch lots close in real time. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted.

“Marty Osler is a true collector. You can see his passion for history and the human experience reflected in the objects he acquired,” said auction adviser Peter Baker, adding, “We discovered great things that haven’t seen the light of day for thirty years and many are of museum quality.”

Included are over twenty important “book” pieces and objects that span Canada’s geographic regions, ranging from a dated crooked knife from Nova Scotia to a Haida dance paddle from the West Coast. “In addition to the high-end material, there are lots of interesting items that will appeal to beginning collectors,” Baker said. “This is truly a something-for-everyone auction.”

One lot certain to attract attention is a circa 1960 painting on green board by Maud Lewis (Canadian, 1903-1970) of a favorite local cove with the red-roofed Lynch House on the shore and the ferry Princess Helene entering the harbor. The Princess Helene operated between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for 30 years. The signed, framed work should bring $8,000-$12,000.

A safe-viewing preview (where all COVID-19 protocols will be in place and observed) will be held April 14th, 15th and 16th, from 1 pm-5 pm Eastern time in the Miller & Miller Auctions gallery at 59 Webster Street, New Hamburg, Ontario. Masks will be required of all attendees. To schedule a preview, call (519) 662-4800; or send an email to info@millerandmillerauctions.com.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Canadiana & Folk Art online-only auction scheduled for Saturday, April 17th at 9 am Eastern time, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.