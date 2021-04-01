Insulated Glass Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Insulated Glass Market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness. Insulated Glass (IG unit) is also known as double glazing glass. It is the mixture of two or more glass panes with an air space between or vacuum to reduce the transfer of heat and form a single unit. They are widely used in commercial and residential construction because they offer better thermal and sound insulation.

Insulated glass market is growing due to the factors like rise in disposable income of consumers, rapid industrialization and urbanization and improving economic conditions of the developing economies like China and India. Moreover, growing focus on environment-friendly solutions is also expected to boost the insulated glass industry in the years to come. However, factors like the current market scenario and economic conditions are obstructing the glass industry.

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Non-residential construction

Residential construction

Industrial

Others

The non-residential segment is expected to dominate insulated glass industry owing to the extensive use of insulated glass. This is attributed to the factors like ability to reduce load on air-conditioning systems, noise pollution, ability to control temperature, and achieving sustainability.

The major players in insulated glass industry include AGC Glass Company, Cardinal Glass Industries, Bent Glass Design, Nippon Sheet Glass, Saint-Gobain, Guardian Glass, Viracon, Decor Glass Specialties, Oldcastle Building Envelope, PRL Glass System, Dlubak Specialty Glass, Major Industries, GSC GLASS, Gray Glass, IJ Research, Kochhar Glass, Insulite Glass, NGG, Thermoseal, and Gino’s Glass Factory.

Geographically, insulated glass market is segmented as North America, Latin America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Owing to the increasing number of commercial and residential buildings in emerging economies and changing climatic conditions, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead insulating glass industry in future. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Insulated Glass in this region

