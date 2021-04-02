New System Mechanic 21.3 Offers New Ways to Secure, Speed up and Simplify Your Digital Life

PASADENA, CA, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — From all your PCs, to the networked devices in your home, to your online passwords and credit cards, with iolo System Mechanic® 21.3, there are more ways than ever to secure, speed up and simplify your digital life.

New product enhancements include:

Easy threat detection

The System Mechanic Process Scanner helps fight slowdown by finding and listing processes that are draining your system resources, from highest to lowest impact. Now the scan results group these items into three useful, easy-to-read categories so you can also quickly identify suspicious items:

* Potentially deceptive processes view

* Most broadband-draining processes view

* All running processes view

Convenient terminate option

There’s no need to hassle with complicated operating system settings. The System Mechanic Process Scanner now lets you terminate any unnecessary or deceptive processes safely right from the Process Scanner panel.

Threat reporting for devices in your home

The System Mechanic Network Scanner finds and lists all open router ports and devices in your Local Area Network. These can include security cameras, gaming consoles, smart TVs, phones, and many other connected devices.

* If you are experiencing significant slowdown, it may indicate that router ports are open and vulnerable to inviting spoofed DNS and other malicious queries.

* Now the Network Scanner lists not just the potentially vulnerable router ports, but any associated service that might be malicious.

System Mechanic® Ultimate Defense™ customers enjoy the full version of ByePass™ password and credit card manager. The new 21.3 version of ByePass offers these enhancements:

Ease-of-use with improved login, browser data importing, and autofill functions

* Faster login process eliminates lag

* Updated data importing option for the Firefox web browser

* New data importing options from the Edge browser and ESET password manager

* Expanded autofill compatibility with more websites and iOS applications

Custom titling of your accounts

* Accounts are the websites you visit that ask for login credentials

* Now you can title your accounts for easy access

* Searchable account titles are displayed in the Accounts list

* Websites with multiple accounts will also display a search option in the autofill pulldown menu

As always, System Mechanic offers best-in-class Windows optimization to speed up all the PCs in the home with just one license. iolo’s flagship product has received the PC Magazine Editors’ Choice award eight times in a row. Fine-tune dozens of broadband, hard drive, memory, and processor settings to achieve the very smoothest streaming, gaming, browsing, downloads, video chat, work multitasking, and more.

