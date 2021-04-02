Load Monitoring Systems Market to Witness estimated reach to US$ 2.9 Billion with a growing CAGR of 3.9 % by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2021-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR recently published a comprehensive study, which found that the load monitoring systems market reached US$ 2.9 billion in 2018. The study features comprehensive information about the current market dynamics as well as future trends in the load monitoring systems market.

“With the palpable scarcity of natural resources, energy management has become a pivotal aspect of business management strategies across a wide range of industrial sectors. Many industry players are exploring opportunities to improve their product quality and to reduce power consumption for cost saving as well as for greener environment with help of the energy management trend. Thereby, load monitoring systems are witnessing burgeoning demand a wide range of industries, including oil & gas, construction, food & beverage, aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare,” says the Fact.MR study.

Request Sample Report Now- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2996

The Fact.MR study finds that the automotive industry accounted for more than 30% revenue share in the load monitoring systems market in 2018. The study predicts that the automotive industry will retain its largest share in the load monitoring systems in the upcoming years, as the performance and safety of automobiles remains the primary focus for automotive manufacturers.

With the emergence of next-generation technologies in the automotive industry, the automotive industry is undergoing remarkable changes on multiple fronts. Meanwhile, leading automakers are aiming to mitigate their environmental footprint while without having to compromise their business productivity, which is primarily driving demand for load monitoring systems among auto industry players.

Taking into account the large market share of the automotive industry, leading manufacturers in the load monitoring systems market are introducing advanced vehicle load cell sensors that can improve various automotive features, such as tire design optimization, temperature compensation, and mechanical overload protection.

However, the Fact.MR report predicts that the increasing growth of the healthcare industry will become the fastest growing end-user industry in the load monitoring system in the upcoming years. Even though the automotive industry remains at the forefront of the load monitoring systems market, the healthcare industry will create more lucrative opportunities in the coming future.

Load monitoring systems are witnessing tremendous demand across the healthcare industry with an unprecedented rise in the manufacturing of medical devices. As the global medical devices market is estimated by The International Trade Administration (ITA) to surpass the US$ 400 billion mark through 2020, the healthcare industry is likely to redefine future prospects of the load monitoring systems market in the coming decade.

Get Access To Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2996

Stringent Calibration Standards and Certification Requirements Create Manufacturing Challenges

Even though the adoption of load monitoring systems is on the rise across various end-user industries, manufacturers are struggling to comply with high international standards while maintaining lower production costs. International organizations, including ASTM International, have set high verification standards for testing instruments such as load monitoring systems.

Furthermore, stakeholders in the load monitoring systems market have to obtain approvals and certifications from regulatory bodies before launching their products. For example, all the load cell manufacturers need to ensure accuracy of their products by providing necessary certifications to internationally recognized standards, which include UKAS, ASTM E74, and BS EN ISO 376.

Raising international standards and lengthy approval procedures are precluding load monitoring system manufacturers from reducing the production cost to maintain competitive prices, making it difficult to scale up in the highly fragmented market.

Thereby, conforming to high calibration standards and strict certification requirements are create severe, albeit short term, manufacturing issues for load monitoring systems market players.

The Fact.MR study offers futuristic overview of development of the load monitoring systems market during the period 2019-2027. Based on thorough research, the study opines that the load monitoring systems market will grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR through 2027.

For Comprehensive Insights On Load Monitoring Systems Adoption, Ask An Analyst Here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2996

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: https://www.factmr.com

Research Insight:https://www.factmr.com/report/2996/load-monitoring-systems-market

Content Source:https://www.factmr.com/media-release/883/load-monitoring-systems-market