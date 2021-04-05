Flavonoids Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 05, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Flavonoids Market size is expected to value at USD 1.06 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing number of application in the functional food & beverages sector, dietary supplements sector, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Flavonoids are used as a sweetening and coloring agent in the packaged food sector.

Flavonoids has enhanced capabilities such as restricting cancer cell growth and prevention of stomach ulcers and infections due to their anti-microbial properties. These factors are expected to drive market demand for flavonoid over next seven years. Globally, the flavonoids industry is predicted to display higher growth rate in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the flavonoids market.

Global Flavonoids Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Anthocyanins

Flavones

Anthoxanthins

Other

Global Flavonoids Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Functional beverages

Functional food

Dietary supplements

Others

The key players in the flavonoids industry are Cayman Chemical Co., Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Foodchem International Co., INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc., Extrasynthese, Toroma organics Ltd., Pharmachem Laboratories, Inc., Organic Herb, Inc., Phytocompounds Ltd., and Indena S.p.A.

The flavonoids industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in functional food & beverages industry, changing food patterns among consumers, rise in the demand for ready-to eat meals, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the flavonoid market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, changing lifestyle among youngsters, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Flavonoids Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Flavonoids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Flavonoids Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Flavonoids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

