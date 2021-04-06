Global Capsulotomy Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2031 | Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc., International BioMedical Devices Inc.

Cataract surgeries are highly performed eye surgeries in old age. In some of the cataract surgery cases eye tissues that enclose the intraocular lenses become cloudy and make vision blur. A capsulotomy is special laser treatment used after cataract surgery to improve eye vision. In the capsulotomy, doctor uses the laser to make a tiny hole in the eye tissue behind the lens to let light pass through. Capsulotomy can be performed in the outpatient department and it is a painless surgery, therefore capsulotomy is gaining high demand for the vision clearance after cataract surgeries. As the demand for the surgeries manufacturers is focusing on product approvals, the introduction of the new product, and acquisition activities.

Manufacturers are focusing to get regulatory approval for the new capsulotomy devices. For instance, In September 2018, Excel-Lens Company got the CE mark approval for the CAPSULaser selective laser capsulotomy (SLC) devices. As well as in June 2017, FDA has approved the Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc.’ s capsulotomy device Zepto capsulotomy system.

Capsulotomy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of the cataract expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. According to the Prevent Blindness America Organization, around 17% of the U.S. population age 40 and older have a cataract in 2012. The growing aging population is a major factor expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. Increasing demand for the new technologies to reduce healthcare professional time and high demand for the pain fewer surgeries expected to favor the demand for the capsulotomy devices. The growing number of cataract surgeries, government funding and awareness programs expected propel the growth of the capsulotomy market.

Favorable reimbursement policies for eye surgeries expected to drive the growth of the capsulotomy market. Increasing new product launches and product approval from the regulatory bodies are the major trends in the capsulotomy market. However, the lack of healthcare awareness among people, low healthcare expenditure in the low income and rural countries expected to hamper the growth of the capsulotomy market. Moreover, side effects associated with laser therapy expected to restrain the growth of the capsulotomy market.

Capsulotomy Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global capsulotomy market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, procedure type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Fixed Capsulotomy System

Mobile Capsulotomy System

Based on technology, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Pulse Capsulotomy Systems

Thermal Capsulotomy Systems

Others

Based on procedure type, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Anterior Capsulotomy

Posterior Capsulotomy

Based on distributional sales, the global capsulotomy market is segmented as:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Eye Care Centers

Capsulotomy Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global capsulotomy market are – Mynosys Cellular Devices, Inc., International BioMedical Devices Inc., EXCEL-LENS, Inc., Optotek Medical, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Ellex Medical Lasers, Lumenis Ltd. and others.

