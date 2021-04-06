Piezoelectric Materials Market Geographic Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions and Forecast to 2025

Felton, California , USA, Apr 06, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Piezoelectric Materials Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Piezoelectric materials cause flow of electrons when they are subjected to mechanical stress. It is a reversible process. So, if an electric current is applied to these materials, they will change their shape a bit. The materials with piezoelectric properties comprise ceramics, bone, crystals, and proteins.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of piezoelectric materials market are growing popularity of piezoceramics, rising expenditure by manufacturers on automation systems, and development of ultrasonic transducers for the detection of gas bubbles. Piezoelectric materials market is segmented based on product type, application, end users, and region.

Request a Sample Copy of Piezoelectric Materials Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/piezoelectric-materials-market/request-sample

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Others

Ceramics sector accounted for the substantial market share of piezoelectric materials and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. This could be because of growing demand for ceramic-based lead zirconate titanate (PZT). In addition, the piezo-composites sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Actuators

Sensors

Motors

Acoustic devices

Generators

SONAR

Transducers

Others

Actuators accounted for the significant market share of piezoelectric materials. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand from consumers due to exceptional rotational speed and a tool of high power efficacy. Also, generators sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

The key players of piezoelectric materials market are Mad City Labs, PI Ceramic, Morgan Technical Ceramics, Harris Corporation, APC International, and Ceram Tec. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition

Access Piezoelectric Materials Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/piezoelectric-materials-market

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the significant market share of piezoelectric materials and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the existence of electronic industrial units in Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan, acceptance of portable electronics technology, and rise in the information & digitalization and communication markets. Also, Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com