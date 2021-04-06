Commercial Helicopter Market Growth and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

The global commercial helicopter market size is estimated to touch USD 6.92 billion by 2025. It is predicted that the market would grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. Growing oil & gas industry and increasing use of air ambulance are driving the market demand.

Tourism industries are widely deploying light commercial helicopter to attract a larger consumer base. Rapid growth in the tourism industry is projected to drive commercial helicopter demand. In addition, such rotorcrafts are used by law enforcement agencies and by firefighting agencies. Advanced and luxurious helicopters are highly demanded in the transportation sectors. The growing need for replacement of old rotorcraft with new once is estimated to propel the market growth over the forecast duration.

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis) : https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-commercial-helicopter-market/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in this report :-

What are the sales or revenue produced by Commercial Helicopter products beyond all sectors during the forecast period?

products beyond all sectors during the forecast period? What are the key trends in the Commercial Helicopter market?

market? What are the leading drivers, limitations, and probabilities in the industry?

Which segment will gain the highest revenue worldwide and which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

In which region the Commercial Helicopter market to project lucrative CAGR during the forecast period?

Increasing demand for cost-effective and fuel-efficient aircraft and changes in operational necessities are among key factors projected to drive the commercial helicopters market growth. Fleet operators take multiple factors into the account such as cabin size, brand experience, range and performance before purchasing rotorcrafts for commercial operation.

North America market is likely to progress significantly owing to rising oil & gas industry in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market accounted for over a billion USD in 2018. Further, the region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% over the next six years. Emerging countries such as China and India are predicted to be the largest growing markets due to relaxation in airspace norms.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Rise in demand for the commercial helicopter in public safety operations, by law enforcement agencies and firefighting brigade, is driving the market growth.

In 2018, light segment helicopter accounted for over 30% of the market share.

Law enforcement & public safety dominated the market and accounted for USD 1.73 billion of market share in 2018.

Europe was the leading market shareholders in 2018, and the region is projected to continue its domination over the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The commercial helicopter market has been negatively affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The supply-chain disruption caused by the pandemic has resulted in difficulty in procuring raw materials. In addition, several companies were forced to shut down their manufacturing units. These factors have resulted in low production of the commercial helicopter. In addition, closure of various business operations led to low demand for such helicopters. With the relaxation in lockdown measures, manufacturing units have resumed their operations. However, the ongoing financial crisis would delay the market growth to an extent as it would take two to three years to get back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Global Commercial Helicopter Market: Key Players

Leonardo S.P.A, Bell Helicopter-Textron, Airbus S.A.S and Lockheed Martin Corporation

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com