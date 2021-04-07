The USCA Academy’s Elementary School Division offers Best-Personalised Education for Your Child

Mississauga, Ontario, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — USCA Academy is a Canadian elementary school based in Mississauga, Ontario. The academy offers a wide range of courses with specialized teaching faculties. They offer multiple divisions like international school, private schools, university preparation courses, and private tutors. For elementary school division they have strategically designed learning material mix including textbook, videos, journals, workbooks and much more. They are committed to the overall development of their individual student!

USCA is registered under the Ontario Ministry of Education located in the center of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The academy is famous for its finest quality of education, well-educated teachers, superior infrastructure and equipment. Their comprehensive but precise programs extend from Junior KG to Credit Courses, making it a reputed and renowned academy both nationally and internationally!

The academy motivates the students to practice at their own speed and offers them a personalized learning experience. They are interested in making learning a fun activity for the students, so that the students start learning out of curiosity. They also focus on audiovisual and project-based learning.

The USCA academy offers courses such as elementary schools, private schools, international school, and night schools to take credit courses outside of day school to help students get admission in universities or colleges around the globe.

Academy often organizes extracurricular activities, outdoor activities, and annual functions, such as Multiple Trips to Niagara Falls, Visiting CN Tower in Toronto, and much more.

The academy is located in the center of Mississauga, near Square One Shopping Centre, giving students access to public transportation routes and major attraction sites. The academy is close to Canada’s second-biggest shopping center, CN Tower, and Air Canada Centre. Teachers at USCA Academy are well-educated and have years of experience working with students from all backgrounds. Their teaching methods and techniques are easy and adaptable by students. The academy helps international students in visa application support, homestay application support, airport pick up, medical insurance arrangements, and university application assistance.

The USCA Academy offers its courses to both local and international students with programs for high school education. For more information, visit- https://www.uscaacademy.com

Address: 170 Robert Speck Pkwy Unit 203, Mississauga, ON L4Z 3G1, Canada

E-mail address: info@uscaacademy.com

Phone number: (905) 232-0411

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 09 AM to 08 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM

USCA Academy is located in Mississauga and is reputed for offering world-class education to local and international students ranging from elementary education to university level preparation programs. For international students, the school welcomes them to complete their OSSD (Ontario Secondary School Diploma, Grade 9-12) or University Preparation Program Grade 12.