How Writers Make a living as a full time writer

Ojai, Ca, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — Interestingly there are over two million newly completed books and film/stage scripts being offered by seasoned writers and fresh out the gate writers too, every year. But not only books & scripts -as there are articles, essays, short stories, poems and of course memoirs offered daily to potential customers (buyers) writer/authors have an opportunity to sell their wares Many of those – perhaps as many as half or even more – are self published. On average, they sell less than 250 copies each. //wikipedia. Two hundred and fifty copies sold, Why? The author did not (or refused) to put on their MARKETING hat’s – that’s why.

With the field so crowded how do writers make a living? Most don’t. They get discouraged and quit when the realization hits – “Gee, I am going to have to get to work selling.” That is where most wanna-be authors/writers fall short and quit. Selling being the #1 most hated word by creative types, yet selling is part of the game. In today’s common parlance of creative writing comes creative MARKETING and any publisher’s advice would be to authors, that your marketing plan better be as good as your book. The fact is folks (authors), if you are not willing to market your book or film, regardless if it is the next Steven King novel, you will be required to create a MARKETING PLAN for most brick and mortar publishers.

