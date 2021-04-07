JC Foundation Trust Unveils Newly Redesigned Website

Posted on 2021-04-07 by in Non Profit // 0 Comments

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/. 

The key idea behind the website redesign was to offer more valuable, user-centric and detailed information about the trust, which communities they support, what challenges these communities face and how the trust supports them. 

“This new redesigned website will help in boosting our trust’s vision and build further awareness about the social activities carried out by us and our volunteers” said Jay Charara, JCFT’s chairman.

The trust aims to offer the latest news, initiatives, government schemes / policies, events specific information etc for all its mailing list subscribers in the near future. Donations to trust can be done online via Paypal. 


About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust (https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/) aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.


Media Contact:

Jay Charara

6 Greencroft way, Salford, United Kingdom

Email: jay@jcfoundationtrust.org.uk

Phone: 0161 792 9817

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution