JC Foundation Trust Unveils Newly Redesigned Website

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — JC Foundation Trust is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/.

The key idea behind the website redesign was to offer more valuable, user-centric and detailed information about the trust, which communities they support, what challenges these communities face and how the trust supports them.

“This new redesigned website will help in boosting our trust’s vision and build further awareness about the social activities carried out by us and our volunteers” said Jay Charara, JCFT’s chairman.

The trust aims to offer the latest news, initiatives, government schemes / policies, events specific information etc for all its mailing list subscribers in the near future. Donations to trust can be done online via Paypal.



About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust (https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/) aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.



Media Contact:

Jay Charara

6 Greencroft way, Salford, United Kingdom

Email: jay@jcfoundationtrust.org.uk

Phone: 0161 792 9817