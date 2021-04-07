Cardiovascular Pledgets Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2028

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Cardiovascular pledgets are synthetic or non-synthetic patches used in surgeries while performing stiches. Cardiovascular pledgets support sutures and decrease the probability of wounds tearing down due to increased thread tension. Cardiovascular pledgets are utilized as support for sutures and provide maximum support for sutures and reinforce the cardiac tissue. Synthetic cardiovascular pledgets are manufactured using polytetra fluoro ethylene (PTFE) and are also known as Teflon pledgets. Cardiovascular pledgets are used as enforcement in various non-absorbable sutures in cardiac surgical procedures. Non-synthetic cardiovascular pledgets offer many advantages over synthetic pledgets, such as increased flexibility and greater suturability. They also offer greater compatibility with human physiological conditions and see higher acceptance rate in cardiovascular tissue repair due to the use of bovine pericardium. Growing cases of heart failure and cardiovascular surgeries are anticipated to drive the market of cardiovascular pledgets.

Cardiovascular pledgets Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cardiovascular pledgets are the primary choice in various cardiovascular surgeries due to their suturability and handling. Cardiovascular pledgets offer greater feasibility in suturing during surgery. Increased prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases in general population is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the cardiovascular pledgets market. Both synthetic and non-synthetic cardiovascular pledgets are anticipated to exhibit constant growth. Increasing cases of surgical procedures related to heartache are anticipated to propel the growth of the cardiovascular pledgets market. Increasing number of children born with ventricular septal disease and arterial septal disease will also create new opportunities for the cardiovascular pledgets market. Technological advancements in developed countries and growing awareness about pledgets in developed countries is estimated to propel the growth of the cardiovascular pledgets market. However, lack of awareness about pledgets in cardiac healthcare management and high cost associated with pledgets are the two factors anticipated to act as restraining factors for the cardiovascular pledgets market.

Cardiovascular pledgets Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the cardiovascular pledgets market is segmented into:

Synthetic

Non-Synthetic

Based on end user, the cardiovascular pledgets market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Trauma Center

Emergency Department

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiovascular pledgets Market: Overview

The global cardiovascular pledgets market has witnessed steady growth due to increasing demand for cardiovascular pledgets for performing cardiovascular surgeries. Synthetic cardiovascular pledgets hold a majority share as easy availability of raw materials and high resilience strength gives it advantages over non-synthetic pledgets. However, non-synthetic pledgets are rapidly gaining acceptance in heart surgeries and are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in cardiovascular pledgets market. Non-synthetic pledgets usually contain bovine or porcine pericardium material which offers high acceptability in human body. Bovine patches have greater chemical and physical properties, which has resulted in higher acceptance of non-synthetic pledgets. The key players in cardiovascular pledgets market are primarily focused on quality improvement and research and development. The growing prevalence of heart attack and cardiovascular diseases in pediatric population is anticipated to act as the primary driving factor for the cardiovascular pledgets market.

Cardiovascular pledgets Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global cardiovascular pledgets market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant regional market for cardiovascular pledgets due to increasing number of cardiac diseases in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating market due to the presence of many pledgets manufacturers in the region coupled with increasing investments in healthcare technologies. Europe is anticipated to be the second dominating regional market for cardiovascular pledgets due to growing awareness about technological advancements in healthcare technologies and increasing number of local manufactures in the region. APAC is a fast-growing regional market for cardiovascular pledgets due to increasing demand for standards medical care instruments and growing prevalence of congenital heart diseases and growing cases of medical tourism in countries, such as India and china. Growth in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is increasing slowly due to increasing healthcare spending.

Cardiovascular pledgets Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the cardiovascular pledgets market are C. R. Bard, Inc., Péters Surgical, FOC Medical S.A., Dolphin Sutures, Aesculap, Inc., Medtronic, ADHE-ELS s.a, Medline Industries, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH and Lamed.

