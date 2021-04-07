Bowling Equipment Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018–2028

The widely-played indoor game bowling is gaining significant momentum as an activity that relaxes the mind and helps players get rid of stress. The rising popularity of this indoor game as a sport that helps in building a team and also encourages families to visit bowling alleys and play together is fueling the demand for bowling equipment.

Bowling unites families and gives them an opportunity to spend quality time together, which has become a luxury in today’s fast-paced lifestyles. Bowling is likely to witness increased traction as stress relieving leisure activity, which in turn will further drive the sales of bowling equipment.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=419

The growing millennial population is a key driving force for the bowling industry as they are more health conscious than other generations. With the millennial seeking trendy and fun relaxing indoor activities that can be enjoyed in a group, the bowling industry is likely to proliferate, thereby, driving growth in the bowling equipment market.

Bowling equipment market will continue to witness steady growth owing to the increasing penetration of leisure facilities in shopping malls and other similar sites in sectors, including hospitality industry.

Bowling equipment makers are increasingly incorporating innovation in offerings to appeal to a wider user base. Unique marketing, in tandem with manufacturing great reactive bowling balls, has become imperative to the growth of the bowling equipment market.

Shifting focus of bowling equipment manufacturers towards grippy resin coated reactive balls over normal bowling balls that are covered in polyurethane or dense plastic is likely to bring positive changes in the bowling equipment market. Reactive balls increase the ball’s traction on the lane and offer the bowler more control over angle and speed of the throw, which, in turn, is driving their sales in the bowling equipment market.

The demand within the global market for bowling equipment is driven by the growth of the indoor gaming industry. Bowling has emerged as a popular indoor game that is played across several regional pockets. A number of shopping malls and complexes are now equipped with bowling alleys that are extensively used by families and groups of friends.

Bowling equipment includes bowling pins, bowling sphere, and other aids to keep the bowling alley clean and intact. People have become inclined towards going for bowling on weekends and other holidays as a means to relieve themselves of stress. Furthermore, governments in several regions have been making efforts to promote indoor leisure activities as a measure to increase the happiness index. This has also played to the advantage of the global bowling equipment market and has given a launch pad for growth to the market vendors.

There is a huge market for bowling equipment in Asia Pacific because the game has started to become popular across the region in recent times, thus, creating commendable market gap. The market for bowling equipment in North America and Europe is also expected to gather momentum over the coming years due to the presence of several bowling alleys in the cities and towns of these regions.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=419

Increasing Expenditure on Leisure Activities to Underscore Significant Growth Opportunities

Leisure activities and sports are becoming an important aspect of social gatherings and parties today. Individuals prefer spending on various leisure activities such as playing or listening to music, watching movies, and playing indoor and outdoor games. With the growing popularity of leisure activities among individuals in various countries, major manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovations and novel technological solutions to offer an improved experience to the customers.

As individuals are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness, they are concentrating on diverting their earnings towards stress relieving leisure activities such as gaming and bowling. According to a recent research conduct, over 67 million people around the world spend on bowling every year. This trend is expected to be witnessed in various countries over the coming years.

Comfort Fit Grip, Reactive Resins, Enhanced Porosity: Manufacturers to Focus on Broadening their Product Line for Enhanced Customer Experience

Pacing up with the growing popularity of bowling among individuals in various countries, leading manufacturers are incorporating novel features and designs to offer an enhanced experience to the customers. With the rapid advancements in technology, leading manufacturers are focusing on developing polyester and rubber balls, In addition, major manufacturers are concentrating on utilizing “reactive resins” for the production of the bowling balls. Incorporation of the “reactive resins” in the bowling balls leads to increased porosity and offers enhanced friction with the lane surface.

Leading manufacturers are also focusing on diversifying their product line with the production of bowling balls that align with various types of bowling alleys. In addition, major market players are concentrating on incorporating smart features in a range of bowling equipment to offer enhanced gaming experience to the customers.

For instance, QuibicaAMF is mainly focused towards developing comfortable and performance boosting sports shoes for bowling. The company is equipping a range of sports shoes with the comfort fit grip to offer durable products. In addition, the company is also developing bowling pins without the metal parts to offer product durability.

Key Companies Leverage 3-Phase Technology and Interactive Score Consoles to Encourage Customer Purchase Decisions

To increases their customer touch points and improve brand perception, leading manufacturers are concentrating on integrating leading technological solutions in various bowling equipment such as score consoles. For instance, Brunswick is mainly focused towards developing innovative Sync scoring consoles that are equipped with touchscreen consoles, two different console modes (casual and competitive) along with the exciters and animators for every situation to encourage the customers for staying and playing.

In addition, manufacturers are focusing on developing custom bowling balls that feature Star Wars characters to improve their brand perception and identity. For instance, a leading manufacturer, Switch is focused towards incorporating innovative technological features such as 3-phase technology that offer enhanced safety and pinsetter features to the end-users. Adoption of this technology helps in maintaining the quality of the pins while resetting them and storing them.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=419

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com