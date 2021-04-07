Epilators Market – Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2031

The demand for epilators experienced a minor decline due to restrictions imposed by the government in 2020 as a result of Covid-19 crisis. The pandemic restricted the progress of global epilators market. However as recovery commences in 2021, the market players are focusing on consolidating their position by bringing innovations in their offerings.

Changing preferences of women living inurban areas from salon services to home services due to threat posed by Covid-19 in 2020 continues to add lucrative progress to this market. In 2020, many new models of epilators have been developed which have less side-effects. Manufacturers are launching epilators in corded, cordless, rechargeable and battery-operated patterns. Painless experience given to the users is immensely contributing to growing preference for epilators globally.

In 2021, cordless epilators are catching more attention. People are prefering them in comparison to earlier ways of hair removal like waxing and shaving as it is easy to use and enables the users to remove even the shortest hairs without any pain.

The introduction of highly modified cordless epilators by leading corporations like Braun, Philips and Panasonic are creating significant attraction among women. The latest epilators launched by the manufacturers guarantee long lasting effects and precision in hair removal which is propelling the market progress in 2021.

Key players in this market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, innnovations, new product launches, upgradations and modifications in existing products etc to expand their global presence and become market leaders.

For instance, Panasonic Corporation launched a variety of new epilators such as Panasonic ES-WH90, ES-ED70, ES-EU20, ES-EU10, ES-ED94, ES-EL3A, ES-EL8A etc by the end of 2020 to enable fast and highly efficient hair removal experience to the users. Each and every new epilator is designed for a unique purpose such asPanasonic ES-ED70 provides fast and bright epilation in bath and shower, ES-EU10 is suitable in both dry and wet conditions etc. These latest epilators are highly demanded by women in 2021 due to their dry-wet functionalities in legs, underarms, face, bikini area etc.

In addition to Panasonic, Braun Corporation introduced latest series of epilators in the market in January 2021 suitable for delicate skin which includes Braun SE 810 face mini epilator, Braun Silk-epil 7-561 wet and dry epilator, Braun Silk-epil 9 etc. These new range of epilators are elligible to remove underarm hair, legs, arms as well as shortest facial hair with precision that even waxing can not catch. This introduction is attracting the worldwide customers towards it resulting in increasing the market share of Braun corporation throughout the world.

Global Epilators Market: Snapshot

The epilators market has come a long way with respect to technology. From the manually operated epilators to the modern electrically operated ones to the more recent smart ones outfitted with sensors. For example, some products have built-in sensors which send out an alert when one is pressing it too hard against one’s skin. This helps to overcome one of the biggest drawbacks of the product – bruises and rashes caused by the razors.

The global epilator market these days is inundated with high-end hi-tech products that are being produced big names in the industry such as Panasonic, Braun, and Philips. With more and more women stepping out for work and the growth in the beauty industry, such epilators are seeing rising sales. Aggressive promotional and marketing strategies by companies is also serving to promote the epilators market.

Apart from astute advertising and marketing strategies, they are also shifting their gaze to upcoming markets in developing regions in Asia Pacific and Latin America to grow sales. Changing lifestyles the region resulting in western dressing gaining traction is egging more and more women take a keen interest in personal grooming leading to uptake of epliators.

Epilator is an electric device that is used to remove hair. Epilator functioning is similar to waxing method, in which, a grab and pull method is applied. However, epilators do not take out cells from epidermis or epithelium like waxing. Epilators are easy to use and maintain and there is no need of regular replacement of its parts.

Epilators come in various types such as wet use type, spring type, tweezer type and rotating disc type. This electric device is battery operated, rechargeable and has corded designs. Battery operated devices come in two types- dry and wet. The use of epilator can be painful, especially for the first time user and thus consumers prefer waxing from a professional person rather than using epilators to remove hair.

Epilators Market- Drivers

Epilators provide lasting smoothness which stays intact for at least four weeks. As epilators pull hair from root, they take a longer time to grow back. Besides when they grow back, their growth is finer and softer than before. Epilators can be used even to remove facial hair. They are available in various attachments which is depending on which model consumer choose.

These attachments provide effective results for different parts of body, including removal of facial hair. Epilation is gentle for sensitive skins. Using epilators while taking bath is innovative and a new solution for hair removal. It is a better option in any season as it does not pull the skin and removes the hair directly with ease. As epilators remove hair from roots, the hair growth is slow and unnoticeable. After repetitive use of epilators, speed of hair growth also gets reduced. This small electric device is also pocket friendly and buying epilator is onetime expense. Epilators with minimum features are available at even less than $100. All these benefits are fuelling the growth of epilator market across the globe.

Epilators Market- Restraints

One of the major factors which is restraining the growth of epilator market is, it is painful process. After removing hair through epilators, many users can experience skin bumps and redness. Epilators do not remove dead or tanning skin. Many times bruising, swelling and sore skin can be experienced after using epilators to remove hair. Facial hair removal through epilator can be painful experience due to sensitiveness of skin. These factors are acting as restraints for epilators market.

Epilators Market- Regional Overview

Epilators are used in a large scale in developed regions such as North America and Europe. On the other hand consumers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and MEA still prefer traditional way of hair removal such as waxing or razor. Lack of awareness and unaffordability are two factors which can be limiting epilator’s growth in developing regions.

Epilators Market- Key Players

Phillips, Panasonic, Braun, and Emjoi are the top four companies functioning in epilators market. These companies provide different types of epilators with number of tweezers according to consumer’s need.

