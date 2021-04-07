Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Consumer Behaviour Analysis & Technology Estimates, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Apr. 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is estimated to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2025. A geographic information system (GIS) implies the storage, gathering, manipulation, analysis, and presentation of geo-spatial data related to any geographic location in the globe. There are several input types of geographic information systems (GIS) that may include satellite imagery, 3D scanners, existing maps, and aerial imagery among others to generate digital maps of geographic locations.

Key Players:

Autodesk

AutoNavi Software Co., Ltd.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

CARTO

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SuperMap Software Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

Geographic information systems (GIS) applications are tools that permit operators to analyze spatial information, create interactive queries (user-created searches), edit data in maps, and present the results of all these operations.

The factors that propel the growth of the market include increasing acceptance of GIS in urban planning, smart cities, infrastructure development, coupled with increasing location-based facilities. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market include lack of authentic spatial data, and high initial set-up costs of the system. Geographic Information System (GIS) industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Components Outlook:

Hardware

Software

Services

Usage Outlook:

Surveying

Mapping

Navigation

Application Outlook:

Transport and Logistics

Agriculture

Construction

Mining and Geology

Oil & Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Utilities

Government

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increased use of GIS in construction, agriculture, and utilities sectors in the region. Further, India, China and Japan witness a comparatively higher saturation rate of Geographic Information System (GIS) as compared to the other regions.

