Post-harvest Treatment Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2019 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing trade of perishable products such as fruits and vegetables, which widens the application of post-harvest treatment to increase their shelf life during storage and transportation.

The cleaner segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The post-harvest treatment market is segmented, on the basis of type, into coatings, sanitizers, cleaners, sprout inhibitors, fungicides, and ethylene blockers. The cleaners segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is widely used to treat fruits and vegetables for removing dust particles from the produce. The innovations in the cleaner segment, such as organic and bio-based cleaners, are projected to contribute to the growth of this segment in the post-harvest treatment market.

The fruit segment is projected to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

The post-harvest treatment market is segmented, on the basis of crop type, into  fruits and vegetables. The fruits segment is projected to be a leading segment in the post-harvest treatment market, in terms of value, due to the increasing awareness pertaining to the use of post-harvest treatments on fruits. Furthermore, the increasing trade of fruits due to its increasing application as natural flavors in various food categories are projected to drive the growth of the post-harvest treatment market.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share in the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominated the post-harvest treatment market for the fruits and vegetables segments in 2018. Countries such as India and China are the key producers of fruits and vegetables, a majority of which are exported to North America and Europe. Since the Asia Pacific region is a developing region, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables are witnessed on a large scale in its countries. Hence, the need for efficient post-harvest treatment mechanisms remains high, which is subsequently projected to drive the growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Decco (US), JBT (US), Pace International LLC (US), Xeda International (France), Agrofresh (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Bayer (Germany), Citrosol (Spain), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Futureco Bioscience (Spain), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF (Germany), Sensitech Inc (US), Post-Harvest Solutions (New Zealand), Janssen PMP (Belgium), Colin Campbell Pty Ltd (Australia), Valent Biosciences (USA), and RPM International (US). These players have a broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength.

  • In September 2019, Bayer launched a new fungicide called “Iblon.” This helped the company to enhance its product portfolio in the post-harvest treatment market.
  • In September 2019, JBT launched Sta-Fresh 2850, which is a certified coating for organic fruits. It provides supershine, blush, and moisture control. This launch would help the company to expand its product portfolio.
  • In September 2019, Syngenta acquired The Cropio Group, an Ag-Tech company with a presence in 50 countries, but with a focus in Eastern Europe. This will enhance the company’s presence in the international market. This acquisition would help the company to enhance its position in digital farm management.

  • Who are the major market players in the post-harvest treatment market?
  • What are the regional growth trends and the largest revenue-generating regions for the post-harvest treatment market?
  • Which are the key regions that are projected to witness significant growth in the post-harvest treatment market?
  • What are the major types of post-harvest treatment that are projected to gain maximum market revenue and share during the forecast period?
  • Which are the major applications of post-harvest treatment, and which formulation of post-harvest treatment is projected to dominate during the forecast period?

 

