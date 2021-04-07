Plant Extracts Market: Comprehensive Analysis of the Development Factors in the Industry

Chicago, 2021-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The plant extracts market is estimated to be valued at USD 23.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 59.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2025. The rising awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts have significantly fueled the market for plant extracts. Further, due to the growth in R&D activities in plant extracts market and increase in popularity of convenience foods, there has been a growing need for plant extracts in food & beverage industry.

The pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements segment is expected to be the largest application segment of the plant extracts market. This can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of herbal medicines over allopathic medicines. Further, as a result of the growing incidents of illnesses due to stressful and busy lifestyles, consumers are demanding functional food & supplements for regular consumption.

By type, phytomedicines & herbal extracts accounted for the largest share in the plant extracts market during the forecast period. The demand for phytomedicines & herbal extracts is increasing significantly in various applications, including skincare, health care, functional food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics, due to the growing awareness of its health benefits among consumers. Also, improper use of antibiotics causes certain bacteria strains to develop resistance, which further leads to fatal consequences. These instances have encouraged the demand for plant-based medicines and supplements. Herbal medicines are witnessing an increasing preference as they mainly protect from several infections and are considered better alternatives for existing and emerging antimicrobial drug-resistant (ADR) pathogens.

As a source, leaves are projected to record one of the fastest growth in the plant extract market during the forecast period. Leaves and herbs are used since ancient times to manufacture herbal medicines. However, they are now gaining tremendous popularity due to the changing consumer trend of using natural products rather than synthetic ones. The leaves of many plants, including rosemary, aloe vera, basil, thyme, clove leaves are highly rich in antioxidants and also offer anti-microbial properties. This has led to their extensive usage in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

In 2018, Asia Pacific constituted a market share of 56.5% within the plant extracts market. The market for plant extracts in the region is thriving due to strong local and international demand. The Asian countries such as China and India have a sizeable tropical area, having diverse medicinal and herbal plants. This allows small and medium-sized manufacturers of plant extracts, to have efficient processing of plant extracts as they are aware of the benefits offered by them, owing to the rich history of producing medicinal plants with advanced technology.

The key players profiled in the plant extracts market include Givaudan (Switzerland), Sensient Technologies (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Kangcare Bioindustry Co., Ltd. (China), PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia), PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta (Indonesia), Vidya Herbs Private Limited (India), Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd., Native Extracts Pty. Ltd. (Australia), Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd. (Jiaherb, Inc.) (China), Synthite Industries Private Ltd. (India), Döhler (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. (India).

