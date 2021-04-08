Dreams become realities with passion-dedication & workmen-ship lead to success- Luxury Ride

Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — The Covid shock of 2020 devastated most industries and the startup ecosystem was no exception, Sequoia issued a memo calling coronavirus the Black Swan of 2020 and Nasscom said 40% of Indian tech start-ups were forced to halt operations. Many start-ups let go of their employees, did salary cuts, on the contrary Luxury Ride, a chain of pre-owned luxury cars start-up headquartered at Gurugram has not only survived the pandemic with ease, but today completes successful 6 years, given 10 lacs rupees cash as reward to the GM-Sales and also has awarded 11 staff members who has been working with Luxury Ride from more than 3 years. Luxury Ride catering to the bigger section of the society, who have a dream of buying luxury cars at an economical price and also avail the after car services at an affordable rate.

Sumit Garg, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Luxury Ride said, “Following your passion, earning money from doing what you love is the ultimate happiness. I always had a passion for luxury, exotic cars and I am lucky that I could transform my passion into a hugely successful venture and pursue my childhood dream. We started in 2015 with a single showroom and had no car to showcase in our showroom, but here we are in 2021 with 1000+ cars, 4000+ happy customers, 150+ employees, built India’s biggest showroom in Karnal and dominating the North India market. Our passion for luxury cars has come a long way and it will continue to grow as we will expand in Central India, Southern India and in Western India. We will be opening 50 new showrooms across India with service centres, to offer all services under one roof to our valuable customers. We recently forayed in the exotic sports car category and 10% of our stocks will be of this. The journey of six years has been really amazing and we have come a long way, the pandemic was kind to us and we have survived the pandemic with decent sales and have added many new customers to our family. Today, we have retail presence in cities like Delhi, Karnal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Ludhiana, and Gurugram. Our mission is to not only provide certified, pre-owned luxury cars at an economical rate but also provide after car services at a very affordable cost. We at Luxury Ride believe that trust, transparency, quality control are the pillars of Luxury Ride. This six years of journey are only possible because of our team, customers, our mentors & investors, and we thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.”

About Luxury Ride: Co-Founded by Sumit Garg and serial angel investor Dhianu Das in 2015, Luxury Ride is among India’s fastest-growing and largest chain of pre-owned, multi-brand luxury car showrooms, offering end to end services from buying, selling, servicing, insurance, roadside assistance to car modification and more. It has seen tremendous growth year on year and is now present in seven cities across North India (Karnal, Gurugram, New Delhi, Ludhiana, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Chandigarh) – through a mix of owned and franchised outlets. Luxury Ride has sold 800+ luxury cars and serviced over 10,000 cars since inception. Its pre-owned luxury car portfolio includes Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini Cooper, and others. At Luxury Ride every car is put through 150 quality tests and it’s the first in India to offer a 15-day buy back guarantee. It aims to be a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury cars providing buying, selling, servicing, detailing, insurance, roadside assistance, car modification and much more, all under a single roof. Luxury Ride’s vision is to make luxury cars affordable for more customers and set new benchmarks in the space be it service, selling or the whole experience. Do visithttps://luxuryride.in/ for details.

For media contact- Shaifali Rawat, shaifali@prhub.com ; 8588977924.