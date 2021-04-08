Cell Harvesting Market Worth $324.5 Million – Global Industry Leaders and Research Methodology Adopted

PUNE, India, 2021-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cell harvesting products are widely used in upstream and downstream bioprocesses. They are also used to for the research and development of stem cell therapy products. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

According to the new market research report “Cell Harvesting Market by Type (Manual, Automated), Application (Biopharmaceutical, Stem Cell Research), End User (Biotechnology, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Institute), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Research Methodology

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the cell harvesting industry and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained. Various secondary sources referred to for this research study include publications from government sources such as the International Society for Stem Cell Research, World Health Organization, National Institutes of Health, American Society for Cell Biology, International Cell Research Organization; corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of this market.

Geographical Scenario in Depth:

The Global Cell Harvesting mMarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Key-Players:

Some of the major players operating in the cell harvesting market are PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).

