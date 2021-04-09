Transasia Bio-Medicals’ largest IVD manufacturing facility of its kind in Asia at AMTZ, inaugurated today

New Delhi, India, 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s No. 1 In-vitro Diagnostic Company today announced the formal inauguration of its state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. The largest of its kind facility in Asia spread over 35000 sft. will manufacture ErbaLisa COVID-19 IgG ELISA test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets. The new facility was virtually inaugurated today by Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Commerce & IT, Andhra Pradesh; Dr. P D Vaghela, Chairperson, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Dr. Arabinda Mitra, Scientific Secretary to Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India; Sri R. Karikal Valaven, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO, AMTZ, Suresh Vazirani, Founder & Chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies and Dr. Manoj Chugh, Vice President, R&D Reagents, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd. Transasia’s 5th manufacturing facility in India besides plants in Baddi, Daman, Sikkim and Mumbai, the new facility entailed initial investment of over 30 crore. Truly integrated, the facility with an annual capacity of 2 million Molecular & Serology test kits has face recognition system, cold room, storage area, clean rooms of BSL-II/BSL-III grade, large lyophilizers, protein purification equipment, advanced QC equipment and automated machines. The facility will significantly reduce India’s current import dependence for such testing kits.

In his comments, Suresh Vazirani, Founder & Chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies, said, “We are truly delighted to partner AMTZ under the visionary leadership of Dr. Jitendra Sharma, in contributing our bit to realize the dream of making India atmanirbhar and a global export hub for IVD products and solutions. With worldclass infrastructure for manufacturing, testing and certification of medical devices available in the park, the facility would play a key role in import substitution of medical devices. The new facility reinforces Transasia’s track record of enabling better healthcare outcomes for over 40 years by offering total solutions for clinical diagnosis.”

“We are pleased that Transasia chose AMTZ to set up Asia’s largest IVD manufacturing facility. It gives me further pleasure being there for the inauguration of Transasia’s world-class IVD manufacturing facility. Addition of this facility further enhances AMTZ appeal as an ecosystem with huge upsides for industry players. Wholeheartedly congratulate Mr. Vazirani and the Transasia team for this worldclass facility,” added Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO of AMTZ.

In his comments, Dr. Manoj Chugh, Vice President, R&D Reagents, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., said, “Several new offerings are on the anvil as we step up to meet the diagnostic needs of doctors and patients. The plant will have the flexibility to scale up manufacturing capabilities on demand, while driving greater operational efficiency.”

Operations will start immediately at this new plant with product roll outs expected in early September. The new facility has the capacity to produce 6 lakh Elisa-based antibody detection test kits per day besides RT-PCR and rapid test kits. To address the growing need for serological tests as disease prevention spurred by greater awareness of infectious diseases due to covid-19, this facility will manufacture testing kits for other immunology products as well. To meet the growing demand, Transasia will significantly invest in R&D and manpower at the facility for its immunology products with total hiring estimated at 500 employees as of now.

About Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.: Founded in 1979, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd., India’s Leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company offers products and solutions in Biochemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, ESR, Immunology, Urinalysis, Critical Care, Diabetes Management, Microbiology and Molecular Diagnostics. It provides doctors and patients with reliable, affordable and innovative Medical Diagnostic Systems, with 70,000+ equipment installed across India. Transasia boasts of 350+ service engineers, 400+ sales and marketing team, 25 zonal offices and 350+ distributors. It is the first Indian company to manufacture and export blood analyzers. . The company will hire up to 500 more employees at the plant to meet this requirement. In the last two years, Transasia has introduced several new products and technologies in the field of Hematology and Immunology for the IVD industry. Further, all of Transasia’s in-vitro diagnostic instruments manufactured in Mumbai are now USFDA registered. This means Transasia’s ‘Made in India’ products which are currently exported to over 100 countries will now also be available in USA.