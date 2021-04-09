Aloma Bowling Centers support Make-A-Wish during Wish Month

ORLANDO, Fla., 2021-Apr-09 — /EPR Network/ — Aloma Bowling Centers is partnering with the Make-A-Wish foundation to help grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses in Central and Northern Florida.

Leading up to Make-A-Wish’s 41st anniversary and World Wish Day on April 29, Airport Lanes in Sanford, Aloma Bowl in Winter Park and Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, will be offering three ways to support the organization’s mission.

Purchase a Wish Star – Wish Stars will be available for $1, $5 or $10 at each center. If you purchase one, your name will be proudly displayed in-venue as a donor.

Special Wish Menu – If you love Aloma Bowling Centers’ eats, you’re going to love the special Wish Menu. Enjoy delicious eats like specialty pizzas, toasted pretzel sticks, funnel fries and Wishes Come “Blue” slushie. Add wish menu items to your order and $1 will be donated per item.

Sponsor a wish – Donations can be made directly to Make-A-Wish through the Aloma Bowling Centers’ GoFundMe page. For companies that make a minimum donation at Airport Lanes, Aloma Bowl or Boardwalk Bowl can have their name displayed in-venue, online, in social posts, eblasts and more.

In addition to the easy, convenient ways to donate, Aloma Bowling Centers’ will display Make-A-Wish photo ops at each center. Take beautiful selfies with your friends and family, all while raising awareness for a great cause!

Aloma Bowling Centers are Central Florida’s premier entertainment centers. Along with a combined 144 bowling lanes, each venue features an arcade, billiards and the Brooklyn South Bar & Grill, a full-service restaurant and bar. Weekly entertainment and specials are available all year long at Airport Lanes, Aloma Bowl and Boardwalk Bowl.

Learn more at www.alomabowlingcenters.com/aloma/make-a-wish

About Aloma Bowling Centers

The Aloma Bowling Centers are the premier family entertainment venues in Central Florida, with locations in Orlando (Boardwalk Bowl), Winter Park (Aloma Bowl) and Sanford (Airport Lanes). In addition to the 144 combined lanes, each center offers billiards, a restaurant, and arcades featuring new interactive games. All venues offer great corporate and group event/party facilities. Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center houses 80 lanes, making it the largest bowling facility in the Southeast. For more information, visit www.AlomaBowlingCenters.com or call 407-384-0003 (prompt 1).

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879