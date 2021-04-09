Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Adhesive Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Automotive Adhesive Market is projected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2025 from $8.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.

Browse 185 figures / charts and 157 tables in this 247 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive adhesive market resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Polyurethane market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on resin, the automotive adhesive market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyurethane market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

“Within the automotive adhesive market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in production of small and compact cars.

“Asia pacific will dominate the automotive adhesive market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and other Asian countries.

Major players of automotive adhesive market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Henkel, 3M, Sika, Arkema, HB Fuller, and others are among the major automotive adhesive providers.

